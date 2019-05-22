This Low-Calorie High-Fibre Fruit Could Help You In Your Weight Loss Diet

Weight Loss: Apricot is considered to be apt for any weight loss regime

If you are on a weight loss diet, one of the best additions you can make to your diet is of fruits and vegetables. While there is no dearth of fruits and veggies out there, it is important to select the right ones that would particularly facilitate weight loss. One such fruit that is considered to be apt for any weight loss regime is apricot. The fuzzy and furry fruit has the tendency to fill you up instantly, thanks to the presence of healthy fibres.





As per the nutritional data of the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), about 100 grams of fresh apricots provide 12% of daily requirement of vitamin C and 12% of vitamin A. According to the book, 'Healing Foods' by DK Publishing House, "Low in calories yet high in fibre and many key vitamins, apricots can be eaten fresh or dried, and the leaves and kernels can all be used." If you eat apricots in breakfast, you are likely to stay satiated till lunch time as they are quite filling. This will keep you from getting your hands on fattening foods by keeping cravings in control.





A healthy weight loss and healthy digestive system are synonymous to each other. For our body's metabolism to function optimally, a good digestive health is of utmost importance. A poor digestive health hinders the body's ability to assimilate nutrients effectively and efficiently, leading to slowing down of metabolism. A sluggish metabolism could be one of the major reasons why you are not able to see results even after following a healthy diet. Apricot's high fibre content helps in bowel regularity, which further keeps constipation at bay.





While there are many ways of savouring apricots, many people also consume it in the pickled form. Eating pickled apricot is a good way to stimulate digestion as it contains probiotics that are beneficial for the gut. Other than this, you can also poach the apricots lightly and have them along breads.

Though this fruit is nutritionally-dense , it is always good to consume it in moderation as excess of anything in diet could possibly do more harm than good to your body.





So the next time you plan to have a plateful of fruits, go a step ahead to meet your weight loss goals by making this fruit a part of your fruit chaat. Squeeze some lemon on top of it and savour a healthy and delicious treat.





