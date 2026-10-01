Food leaves plenty of room for experimentation, and people often come up with the most unexpected ways to turn everyday ingredients into something new. But how creative can you really get with ice? We usually think of it as something that goes into our drinks, cools things down or plays a supporting role in a beverage.





Ever imagined turning it into something spicy, tangy and worth chomping on? A viral food trend on social media is doing exactly that, giving ice a whole new role in the world of food. Food blogger Abhirami Krishna has shared a unique recipe for spicy icemasala on Instagram.





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She took a whole lot of ice cubes and put them into a bowl. Soon after, she sprinkled a generous amount of red chilli powder over them, followed by some salt. Abhirami then added chopped pieces of fresh red chillies and squeezed some lemon juice over the cubes.





Finally, she picked up the ice cubes and started eating them one after another. Her expressions said it all, she seemed to be thoroughly enjoying the spicy and tangy treat. “That spicy, tangy crunch!” she wrote in the caption.

Since the video went viral, it naturally sparked plenty of reactions from viewers, with the comment section showing a mix of opinions.





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A user wrote, “Looks interesting! I'll have to try this. Let me know how it is." “Only legends can feel this tasteee,” a comment read. Someone expressed, “Why do my teeth hurt when someone eats ice.” “People with low iron be like…” a user stated.





Concerned about the sensitivity, a user said, “My sensitive teeth can never do it." A user mentioned, “Chewing ice might feel satisfying, but it can be pretty hard on your teeth can enamel fracture." “I'd prefer raw mango and imli,” a comment read. “Itna free hu ajkl ki kuch bhi dek leta hu (I am so free these days that I can randomly watch anything)."





Ice may have always been a supporting ingredient, but this spicy and tangy version certainly gives it a whole new role in the world of food.