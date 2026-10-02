We have sipped on whisky ample times on different occasions. Sometimes neat, sometimes with water or on the rocks. At most, some people also blend it with club soda, ginger ale or cola for a refreshing drink. Some also enjoy whisky with chocolate, nuts, cheese or a variety of meat items. But have you ever seen whisky and dal coming together in a single dish? Yes, you read that right! Whisky Samba in Hyderabad is doing something unique through its Dal Whisky offering. The restaurant has given the beloved North Indian Dal Makhani a one-of-a-kind twist by adding its signature whisky, creating a rather unusual combination.





A video featuring the special Dal Whisky is going viral on social media. Content creators Garima and Mahima Nahata posted the video, and it's making foodies drool over it.





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The serving of this special Dal Makhani involves a dramatic live, tableside whisky and desi ghee tempering. As seen in the video, there's a bowl of sumptuous Dal Makhani kept on the table, along with some flatbreads accompanying it. However, a chef then brought a tadka pan, where red chillies could be seen sizzling in ghee. A splash of whisky was then added, followed by a dramatic flambé. Gradually, the tempering was poured over the entire dal and served to the guests, who could then relish it with what looked like a kulcha.





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The caption read, “Had the best dal makhani ever.”

The video has received a wide variety of reactions from foodies across the internet. “Interesting,” someone wrote. A user said, “I'd rather drink that bit of whiskey than have it on my dal.” A concerned foodie asked, “Doesn't whiskey spoil the authentic dal makhani taste?”





Someone mentioned, “Love this!!! Had an amazing experience too.” “We Indians can be so creative... lol,” a comment read.





If you think this is really innovative, do try it out whenever you can.