Star batter Smriti Mandhana has become the first woman cricketer to complete 11,000 runs in international cricket. The feat was achieved during the Asian Games final against Sri Lanka on Tuesday at Korogi Sports Park. While Smriti is admired for her incredible skills in the field, not many know that the vice-captain of the Indian women's national cricket team is also a "big foodie".





If there is one dish that manages to get past all her strict diets, it's bhel. "It's my weakness," Mandhana said in a 2025 interview. The ace cricketer added that she is more of a meetha bhel fan than a typical teekha one. "I am a Marwadi, so a little less on the spice."

"I have a place back home which is famous for bhel, so whatever diet I am on, I pass by it; I can't resist that," the cricketer said.

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In another interview, she shared that she loves the bhel from Sambha Bhel, a restaurant in Sangli serving authentic Maharashtrian food since 1965. She added that she loves their bhel so much that she wished she could take it along with her wherever she goes. She joked that it would be hilarious, but if there were bhel at the stadium, she might be seen eating it before going to bat.











In another recent interview, Jemimah Rodrigues revealed that Smriti's company has turned her into a foodie as well.





Apart from occasional indulgences like bhel, Smriti follows a strict diet and fitness routine to keep herself strong and healthy. Since she does not eat meat, Smriti manages her protein intake by consuming a lot of protein shakes, eggs and soybeans.