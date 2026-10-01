Come winter, and you see amla all around you. In fact, it is one of those fruits that is rarely considered as one. You can have it in the pickled form, cook it into a murabba or have it has a juice or in powder. This fruit has also caught the attention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently, who spoke about the amla industry and the people working in it during his Mann Ki Baat address. India has a long history with amla, but one city stands out with its orchards covering thousands of hectares, getting widely recognised as the Amla capital of India. Let's find out more about this city.





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Pratapgarh Is Known As The 'Amla Capital Of India'

Pratapgarh in Uttar Pradesh is widely known as the 'Amla Capital of India'. The district administration describes it as a top producer of aonla, or Indian gooseberry, and its official website uses the phrase "The City of Aonla" for Pratapgarh. Amla is also the district's One District One Product (ODOP).

Uttar Pradesh is India's leading aonla-producing state, accounting for around 60% of the country's production, according to a state government investment document. Pratapgarh is identified as the state's largest-producing district, with about 20,000 hectares under aonla orchards.

From Amla Orchards To Candy, Murabba And Juice

The crop does not simply move from the orchard to local markets. Amla grown in the district is processed into candy, murabba, juice, pickle, powder, laddoo and other products. This gives the fruit a longer shelf life and allows local businesses to sell it beyond the fresh-fruit season.





The Uttar Pradesh ODOP programme has also helped put more focus on processing, packaging and marketing of amla products. For farmers and small businesses, that means there are more ways to earn from the same crop.

Pratapgarh Amla Has A GI Registration

There is another recognition attached to the fruit. Pratapgarh Amla received its GI registration in March 2023. The ODOP portal describes the fruit as greenish-yellow with its characteristic sour and astringent taste.





The GI registration is for the amla grown in the specified geographical region, giving the local produce a distinct identity in the market.





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PM Modi Recently Highlighted The Amla Industry

The district's amla economy received fresh national attention in September 2026 when Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke about it in Mann Ki Baat. He highlighted the role of the ODOP initiative in supporting amla-processing businesses and spoke about women-led self-help groups making products such as amla candy, preserves, juice, pickle and digestive powder.





He also mentioned the growing number of processing units in the district. According to his address, around 100 amla-processing units were operational there.





For a crop that has traditionally been associated with orchards and seasonal markets, this processing industry has changed the way amla is sold and consumed. The fruit can now travel much further from where it is grown, in forms that last considerably longer than the fresh fruit.





And that is what makes Pratapgarh's amla story stand out. It is not only a major growing centre. The fruit has become part of the district's food identity, local businesses and rural economy.