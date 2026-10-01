Being from India, we often talk about farming as a traditional profession, but there is so much more that can be explored in the field. Over the years, there have been several young people who have chosen to return to their familyfarmsor take up farming independently, bringing their own knowledge and approach to the field. These decisions offer an interesting look at how farming can evolve into a thriving business and become a more profitable livelihood.





Purva Jindal from Rajasthan took on an unusual challenge and turned it into a thriving business. An MBA graduate from Rajasthan, Purva transformed 10 acres of rocky, barren land near Bhilwara into a flourishing organic farm. Today, she earns in lakhs.





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According to Founders Vision, she completed her MBA from Mumbai's SP Jain Institute of Management & Research in 2017. She then joined her family's textile business. But things took a drastic turn when the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted businesses in 2020. She eventually decided to venture into organic farming and try her hand at something new.





Purva started transforming the land in 2021, taking on 10 acres that were far from what we call ‘fertile.'





As per a report published by Krishi Jagran, Purva expressed, “Starting a farming business was completely new to me, and I had zero knowledge about it,” she admits. To overcome this, she researched extensively online and hired organic farming experts who could guide her.





The plot was covered with stones, rocks and wild vegetation, but she gradually worked on the soil. She relied on natural methods such as cow dung, vermicompost, jeevamrit and neemastra, while also adopting different ways to deal with pests. Drip irrigation and mulching were introduced to make better use of water and support the soil condition.





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The effort eventually turned the once-barren patch into a productive farm. Today, Purva cultivates a wide variety of vegetables, including broccoli, carrots, radishes, cauliflower, cabbage, tomatoes, peas, watermelon and ladyfingers. Strawberries are also grown on the farm.

She has also taken the produce beyond the farm through her farm-to-fork brand, Saakhi Organic, which supplies fresh produce directly to customers in and around Bhilwara.





Her vegetable business now records an annual turnover of around Rs 25 lakh, while her organic grocery sales bring in approximately Rs 1 lakh every month.





Purva's story proves when hard work meets knowledge and the willingness to explore new territories, even the most unlikely ideas can turn into thriving ventures.