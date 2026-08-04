From serving artisanal coffee and gourmet comfort food to becoming a favourite hangout spot for Bollywood celebrities and influencers, Boojee Café has carved a special place for itself in Mumbai's dining scene.





What began as a simple sandwich and coffee shop has now grown into a thriving business, clocking an impressive monthly revenue of more than Rs 100 crore. With its chic interiors, curated menu, and loyal celebrity clientele, Boojee has become much more than just a place to grab a coffee; it's one of the city's hottest culinary and social destinations.

Started by Rajdeep Singh Kukreja in 2019, Boojee was opened out of a 100-square-foot Bandra space with no washroom. According to Bizz India , Rajdeep noticed a gap where healthy food has a major demand but is often expensive, and affordable options lack taste.





Hence, he invested nearly Rs 10 lakh of his savings and opened the small 15-seat sandwich place. The reason behind opening a café and not a restaurant was that he could serve customers from 7 AM to 11 PM, which would give him more selling hours compared to a restaurant.





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From their excellent Salmon Eggs Benedict and burgers to Crab Omelette and Mocha Bomboloni, each dish on the menu is crafted to deliver a memorable dining experience. Some other popular dishes of this place include crispy stuffed hash browns, Thecha Cottage Cheese sandwich, truffled avocado toast, pistachio baklava, and signature berry chia bowls, among others.

The fresh food and thoughtfully curated menu have made this place a popular celebrity hotspot. Stars such as Ananya Panday, Shahid Kapoor, Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone, and Ranveer Singh have been spotted in the café.





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During an interview with NDTV Profit , the founder revealed that Boojee now has five outlets across Mumbai and did Rs 103 crore in revenue last year. The café has yet to raise any funding and turned down investors interested in the outlet.