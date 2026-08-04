After the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) issued a prohibition order against Dabur India Limited over the sale of food products carrying allegedly misleading "100 per cent" claims, the company said on Tuesday that its product labels comply with the prevailing legal and regulatory framework.





In a filing with the BSE and the NSE, Dabur India said it stood by the quality and purity of its products.





"Dabur India Limited believes that the declaration on our product labels complies with the prevailing legal and regulatory framework and is consistent with long-standing industry practices. Dabur stands by the purity and quality of its products and has never made any misleading claims," the company said in its filing.

Earlier, the country's food regulator directed the FMCG major to immediately cease the sale of products bearing claims such as "100 per cent Natural", "100 per cent Pure", "100 per cent Purity Guaranteed", "100 per cent Organic" and "100 per cent Tender Coconut Water". The action followed FSSAI's observation that these claims were ambiguous, unverifiable, and likely to mislead consumers.





Also Read: How The Latest Ban On Dabur Honey, Ghee, Oils With '100%' Claims Affects You





The FSSAI further noted that Dabur Himalayan Organic Apple Cider Vinegar and Dabur Organic Honey displayed the Jaivik Bharat logo without valid FSSAI organic endorsement, allegedly violating the Food Safety and Standards (Organic Foods) Regulations, 2017.





In addition, Dabur Homemade Coconut Milk was marketed with the claim "100 per cent Purity", which is not permitted for compound food products, the regulator said.





The FSSAI directed the company to immediately stop the sale of the identified products and submit an Action Taken Report (ATR) within 15 days.





In its filing, Dabur India said it "continues to maintain the highest standards of quality, food safety and regulatory compliance in the manufacture and sale of its products".





Also Read: Food Authority Explains Sales Ban Of Royal Challenge, McDowell's, Bagpiper, Old Monk, More Variants





"The impact on the company's business operations, financial position or performance is limited to objected food products only," it said, adding that the "company is seeking legal advice on the future course of action."





The stock of the FMCG major closed 4.32 per cent down at Rs 407.40 apiece.