Bengaluru's legendary Mavalli Tiffin Rooms (MTR) is expanding its global footprint once again. The 102-year-old restaurant, known for its iconic dosas, filter coffee and the invention of rava idli, is all set to open in Sydney, Australia through a franchise.





The announcement was shared by Julian Hill, Australia's Assistant Minister for Citizenship, Customs and Multicultural Affairs, who recently visited the restaurant in Bengaluru.

Sharing pictures of himself enjoying dosa, vada, filter coffee and other South Indian favourites at MTR, Julian Hill wrote on Instagram, "MTR is coming to Australia! Bengaluru's iconic heritage restaurant, over 100 years old, Mavalli Tiffin Rooms is franchising in Sydney. Literally the best dosa ever."





His post has generated excitement among both Australians and the Indian community looking forward to the arrival of one of Bengaluru's most celebrated restaurants.





Beyond Bengaluru, MTR also operates in several Indian cities. The restaurant already has a presence in international cities like Singapore, Dubai, Kuala Lumpur, Bangkok, Seattle, Toronto, Bristol, and more. Now, Sydney will join a growing list of international cities where MTR has expanded.

A Restaurant That Started More Than A Century Ago

The story of MTR began in 1924, when brothers Ganappaiah Maiya and Parameshwara Maiya started a small eatery called Brahmins' Coffee Club on Lalbagh Fort Road in Bengaluru. After Parameshwara Maiya passed away in 1933, their brother Yagnanarayana Maiya joined the business and transformed it. The restaurant was renamed Mavalli Tiffin Rooms, or MTR, the name by which it is known today.





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In 1959, the restaurant moved to its current Art Deco building on Lalbagh Road. It also introduced an open kitchen, allowing customers to walk through and see food being prepared, an unusual concept at the time.





One of MTR's biggest contributions to Indian food came during the Second World War. Rice became difficult to procure because of wartime shortages. Unable to prepare its regular rice idlis, Yagnanarayana Maiya experimented with semolina (rava) and sour curd, steaming the batter instead.





The result was Rava Idli, a dish that has since become one of South India's most famous breakfast items.

Expansion Under The Third Generation

Today, MTR continues to be owned and managed by the Maiya family.





The third generation, including Hemamalini Maiya, Vikram Maiya and Arvind Maiya, has overseen the restaurant's expansion across Bengaluru, other Indian cities and international markets.





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Its first expansion outside the original restaurant began in 2004, followed by more branches in Karnataka and overseas.





For decades, MTR has been one of Bengaluru's most recognisable food institutions. With Sydney set to welcome its first MTR franchise, Australians will soon get a taste of it.