Are you a sandwich lover? If the answer is yes, you have got to try Banh Mi, a Vietnamese sandwich, which is one of the most loved sandwiches around the world. If you have been to Vietnam, you might have already had a taste of this incredible stuffed and bursting with flavours sandwich, made with the French baguette. It is an affordable sandwich easily available at streetside shops and is often eaten for breakfast or a snack. For those who still have this sandwich on their eat-list, let us tell you a bit more about it first.

Flavourful History of Banh Mi

'Banh Mi' translates to wheat bread. The sandwich is a flavourful fusion of the cultures of France and Vietnam. It came to life in the 19th century when the French, who colonized Vietnam from 1887 to 1954, arrived in the country. The French are a big fan of baguettes smothered in pate and this French staple was soon embraced by the locals in Vietnam. They gave this sandwich their own twist by using less meat, bulking sandwiches with pickled vegetables and adding lots of chilli.

The Delicious Layers Of Banh Mi

Banh Mi is essentially a crunchy, soft and fresh baguette sandwich. Originally, it comes with a stuffing of cold pork cuts and pate. However, you can also opt for a chicken filling, or a mushroom stuffing if you are a vegetarian. The heavily stuffed sandwich also includes lots of pickled veggies, cucumber, fresh cilantro and chilli.

What Makes It The Best Sandwich?

What makes Banh Mi a crowd-favourite and a classic is that it is always bursting with flavour. The fillings can be customised based on your taste and preference. The soft and crunchy baguette, pickled veggies, juicy meats and spicy sauces all come together to make this incredible sandwich.

How To Make Banh Mi At Home | Banh Mi Recipe

Begin by splitting the French baguettes down the centre of the top. Now spread 1.5 tablespoon pate on one side and then 1.5 tablespoon mayonnaise on top. For the unversed, chicken pate is a thick paste made from finely ground meat. Next, add the layers of chicken ham, cucumber slices and green onion. Next, add pickled carrots and coriander sprigs. Sprinkle with fresh chilli and masala seasoning. Close the sandwich and enjoy! P.S. Vegetarians can skip the meat and use mushroom stuffing in their sandwich. Read the detailed recipe here.





Have you ever tried Banh Mi? Share your experience in the comments section.