India has always had a sweet tooth. Long before sugar became common and mithai shops lined busy streets, people were already making simple sweets at home. These desserts were not just treats but part of daily life, festivals and religious rituals. Made with basic ingredients like grains, ghee and natural sweeteners, they reflected the food habits of early India. Ancient texts give us clues about these early recipes and the love for sweet flavours. And when you look closely at history, one dessert clearly stands apart.

Why Malpua Is Considered The Oldest Dessert Of India

Food historians widely agree that malpua is the oldest known dessert of India. Its origins go back more than 3,000 years to the Vedic period, where it is mentioned in the Rigveda as apupa. This early version of malpua was made using barley flour, fried in ghee and sweetened with honey. There was no sugar syrup, no khoya and no garnish, just a hearty, nourishing sweet.





What makes malpua truly special is that it has never disappeared. While many ancient dishes faded over time, malpua continued to evolve and remain relevant. The dessert we eat today is a direct descendant of that Vedic preparation.

Also Read: Watch: How To Make Halwai-Style Paneer Malpua At Home (Recipe Video)

Ancient Origins Of Malpua In Vedic Texts

In ancient India, food and spirituality were deeply linked. Apupa was often prepared as a ritual offering during religious ceremonies. Barley was a staple grain at the time, and honey was the primary sweetener, making the dish both sacred and practical.





Mentions of apupa are found not only in Vedic literature but also in Buddhist and Jain texts. Over centuries, the dish moved beyond rituals and became part of everyday food culture. In Odisha, malpua, known locally as amalu, is still offered daily at the Jagannath Temple in Puri, showing just how strong its spiritual connection remains.

How Malpua Evolved Over Thousands Of Years

As Indian agriculture and trade expanded, malpua changed along with the ingredients available. Barley was replaced by wheat and, in some regions, rice flour. Honey slowly gave way to sugarcane juice and later refined sugar. Milk, khoya and spices such as cardamom were added to enhance flavour.





By the medieval period, malpua had entered royal kitchens, where it became richer and more indulgent. Yet, the core idea stayed the same. A batter cooked in fat and sweetened after frying still defines malpua today. This simple structure is what allowed it to adapt over centuries without losing its identity.

Regional Malpua Variations Across India

One reason malpua has survived so long is its flexibility. Almost every region has its own version. In Bengal, pua is often flavoured with fennel or coconut. In Bihar, bananas are added to the batter for softness. Rajasthan and North India pair malpua with thick rabri, turning it into a festive favourite. Odisha's temple-style malpua is thinner and lighter, made for daily offerings.

Malpua Is Older Than Sugar-Based Indian Sweets

Unlike many popular Indian desserts, malpua existed before refined sugar became common. Sweets like jalebi, gulab jamun and barfi emerged much later, once sugar production improved. Malpua belongs to an earlier time when sweetness came from honey and jaggery.

This makes malpua one of the few desserts that predates sugar-based mithai. Its ability to survive such a major shift in ingredients highlights its importance in Indian culinary history.

Why Malpua Is Still Eaten Today

Even today, malpua is prepared during festivals like Holi, Diwali, Eid and Janmashtami. It is made in homes, sold by street vendors and offered in temples. Most people enjoy it without realising that they are eating a dessert with a history stretching back thousands of years. If you'd like to recreate this ancient sweet in your own kitchen, here's an easy malpua recipe to get you started.





Also Read: Malpua: The Sweet Indian Pancake Dish Which Has Been India's Winter Obsession For Over 3000 Years





Simple, familiar and deeply rooted in tradition, malpua remains timeless.