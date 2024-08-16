Weekends are for kicking back and enjoying all the good stuff we miss during our busy weekdays. Whether you're cozying up for a movie, gathering around the dinner table, or just chilling with a cup of tea, there's always room for something tasty. When it comes to snacks, shawarma is a crowd favourite, and while you might have had chicken shawarma a million times, let's switch it up with something different. This Veg Peri Peri Shawarma is packed with flavor, and guess what? Even non-veg lovers will dig it. Let's dive in!





How to Make Peri Peri Veg Shawarma | Veg Shawarma Recipe:

Whipping up this Peri Peri Veg Shawarma is super easy. Instead of chicken, we'll be using paneer, but if you're into it, soya chunks work just as well. They're juicy, delicious, and packed with protein, so you're winning on taste and health.











Step 1: Prepare the Marinade





Mix up some curd, red chili powder, coriander powder, garam masala, salt, lemon juice, and peri peri masala in a bowl. Take a fork and poke a few holes in your paneer pieces, then coat them in the marinade. Let them chill for a bit. Same deal for the soya chunks – marinate them after boiling.











Step 2: Cook the Paneer





Heat some oil in a pan and fry up those marinated paneer pieces until they're golden. Let them cool. If you're going with soya chunks, fry those up too.











Step 3: Make the Shawarma Sauce





Grab half a cup of sesame seeds and dry roast them in a pan. Toss them in a jar with some garlic cloves and oil, and blend until smooth. That's your homemade shawarma sauce!











Step 4: Assemble Your Shawarma





Take a paratha or roti, slather on that shawarma sauce, and top with lettuce. Shred the cooked paneer, then add some sliced onions and tomatoes. Drizzle on some extra shawarma sauce, chili sauce, and mint sauce. Wrap it up and secure it with foil to keep everything in place. Boom! Your peri peri veg shawarma is ready to roll.











Want to make your own peri peri masala at home? Click here for the full recipe.











Try out both versions of this shawarma and let us know which one you loved more!



