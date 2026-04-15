We often find ourselves hit by sudden hunger pangs in the evening, especially at the time when our snack cravings are the strongest. During such moments, we look for food options that are not only tasty and filling but can also be prepared in just a few minutes. The Kathi Roll is one such popular option that fits the bill perfectly. Kathi Rolls are loved by everyone, from children to adults alike. They are made by stuffing a paratha with chutney, sauces, pieces of chicken, and vegetables, then rolling it up neatly. Here, we are sharing a flavour-packed recipe for the Punjabi Kathi Roll, which makes a great choice for satisfying sudden hunger.





Also Read: Love Kathi Rolls And Frankie? Read On To Know The Difference Between The Two

Photo Credit: iStock





What Is Kathi Roll?

The Kathi Roll is a popular Indian street food that consists of spicy kebabs, vegetables, chutneys, and eggs wrapped inside a flaky maida (refined flour) paratha (flatbread). First made famous on the streets of Kolkata, it is now enjoyed in many other parts of India as well. Although it is commonly prepared using chicken, kebabs, or meat, vegetarian versions are equally popular. When cooking at home, you can easily replace chicken or meat with paneer (Indian cottage cheese) or soy chunks.

How To Make Punjabi Kathi Rolls At Home:

Punjabi cuisine is well known for its bold, spicy, and rich flavours. This Punjabi-style Kathi Roll delivers that same spicy, street-style taste. The filling is prepared by sautéing chicken pieces with onions, tomatoes, yoghurt, and spices. Once the filling is ready, spread a layer of scrambled eggs (bhurji) along with the chicken mixture over a chapati (flatbread), roll it up tightly, cut into two pieces, and serve with green chutney.





Also Read: 7 Amazing Kathi Roll Places In Delhi You Must Try

Ingredients For Punjabi Kathi Roll:

100 g chicken breast

3 scrambled eggs

30 g onion, sliced

10 g ginger

10 g garlic

20 ml tomato purée

20 ml beaten curd

5 g kasuri methi

5 g chilli powder

5 g garam masala

5 g chaat masala

15 ml olive oil

3-4 premade chapatis

Step-By-Step Recipe Of Punjabi Kathi Roll:

Step 1

Cut the chicken into 1/2 cm wide strips and set aside.

Step 2

Heat oil in a non-stick pan and sauté cumin seeds until fragrant.

Step 3

Add sliced onion and ginger-garlic paste and sauté over a medium flame. Add the chicken pieces and cook gently.

Step 4

Once the chicken is cooked, add the remaining spices and beaten curd, adjust seasoning, and remove from heat.

Step 5

Take a prepared chapati, spread the chicken filling and scrambled eggs on it, roll tightly, and cut into two halves.

Step 6

Serve hot with mint chutney and pickled onions.





To make this Kathi Roll healthier, you can use whole wheat rotis instead of refined flour ones and add plenty of vegetables. For children's lunchboxes, you can replace the chicken with paneer. It is also a perfect option to pack for office meals.