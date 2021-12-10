Winter is here! The time from December to January spells indulgence for many - a cup of masala chai along with crispy and decadent snacks is a combination we all need to soothe our body from the winter chill. There are so many nutritious seasonal veggies out there, for instance- carrot, fenugreek (methi), radish, spinach and more. All these veggies and leafy greens are used to prepare numerous delicacies that can be perfect to accompany with a steaming cup of tea in this nippy weather; for instance- palak ke pakore, palak patta chaat, methi mathri, muthia and more. Adding to the list of these delectable snacks, here we bring you a recipe of Palak Vada.





As the name suggests, this vada recipe is made with addition of palak (spinach) and the goodness of dry fenugreek leaves, piquant flavours of green chillies and ginger along with spices like cumin seeds, red chilli powder, dry mango powder and more. You would need some oil to fry it too. Pair these winter special vadas with ketchup, mint or tamarind chutney and, of course, a steaming cup of chai.

Here's How You Can Make Palak Vada | Palak Vada Recipe:

To start with the recipe, grind soaked (at least 6-7 hours) chana dal until a thick paste. Then transfer the paste into a bowl. Add chopped spinach leaves and seasonings like cumin seeds, dry mango powder, dry fenugreek leaves, red chilli powder, ginger-garlic paste, green chillies and salt to taste.





Once done, mix everything together. Add a little amount of water (if required). Take a small portion from the batter one after another to make vadas. The last step is to heat oil in a pan, deep fry these vadas and they are done!

For a complete step-by-step recipe, click here.





For more winter snacks recipes, click here.





Make this yummy delight at home, and let us know how you liked the taste of it in the comment section below. Happy Snacking!



