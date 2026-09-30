The weather in Delhi has started changing. The afternoons can still feel warm, but the evenings have a different nip to them, and suddenly I find myself craving something hot and comforting instead of another glass of something cold.





This is when I usually turn to rasam. It takes very little time and does not need a lot of ingredients. The version I make at home gets a sharp, sour flavour from fresh amla. If you have a few amlas sitting in the fridge, this is an easy way to use them.





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Why I Like Making Amla Rasam When The Weather Changes

I like this rasam because it feels light but still gives you that warmth you want on a cooler evening. Amla also naturally brings a lot of tartness, so you do not need tamarind to make the rasam properly tangy. Amla is also a source of vitamin C, although it is worth remembering that no single food can prevent seasonal infections. I simply find it an easy ingredient to add to my meals when fresh amla is available.

How To Make Amla Rasam | Amla Rasam Recipe

Ingredients Required

4 fresh amlas, deseeded and chopped

2 medium tomatoes, chopped

1 tablespoon toor dal, cooked and mashed

1 teaspoon cumin seeds

1 teaspoon black peppercorns

1/2 teaspoon mustard seeds

1/2 teaspoon turmeric powder

1-2 dried red chillies

8-10 curry leaves

2 garlic cloves, crushed

1 teaspoon grated ginger

1 tablespoon coriander leaves, chopped

1 teaspoon ghee

2 cups water

Salt, to taste

A pinch of hing

Steps To Make Amla Rasam At Home

1. Cook the amla and tomatoes

Add the chopped amla, tomatoes, turmeric, a little salt and about 1 cup water to a pan. Cover and cook until the amla softens and the tomatoes turn mushy. Let it cool slightly, remove any remaining seeds and mash everything roughly.

2. Make the rasam base

Add the mashed amla-tomato mixture to a saucepan along with the cooked, mashed toor dal and another cup of water. Mix well and bring it to a gentle simmer. Do not boil it aggressively for too long, or the rasam can lose its fresh, sharp flavour.

3. Add the tempering

Heat ghee in a small pan. Add mustard seeds and let them crackle. Add cumin, crushed black pepper, dried red chillies, curry leaves, garlic, ginger and hing. Let everything sizzle for a few seconds without burning the spices.

4. Finish the rasam

Pour the tempering into the simmering rasam and mix. Check the salt and consistency. If it feels too thick, add a little hot water. Finish with chopped coriander and serve hot.

A Few Tips For Better Amla Rasam

I learnt some things the hard way while making amla rasam. Here are some tips you should keep in mind before making this recipe at home:

1. Don't Add Too Much Amla At Once

Fresh amla can be intensely sour and slightly bitter. Start with the quantity in the recipe and adjust the water and salt after simmering. Mash it instead of making a completely smooth puree: I prefer a little texture in rasam, and it also saves you the extra step of blending.





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2. Keep The Pepper

The combination of black pepper, cumin, garlic and ginger works particularly well with amla's sourness. If you reduce the pepper too much, the rasam can taste flat.

3. Don't Skip The Tempering

This is what brings the whole thing together. The ghee, mustard, cumin, curry leaves and spices add the savoury layer that balances the tart amla.





For me, that is the best part about this recipe. It looks like something that requires a long list of ingredients and plenty of time, but it really doesn't. Once the amla and tomatoes are cooked, the rasam comes together in minutes.