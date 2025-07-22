It is National Mango Day, and mangoes continue to reign as one of the most loved fruits across India. Whether you are team Alphonso, Dasheri, or Langra, there is no denying that mangoes taste even better when turned into dessert. From rich cheesecakes and tropical kulfis to buttery pastries, there is no shortage of mango desserts that you can enjoy this season. The best part? You can whip them up at home or order them in with a few clicks on your favourite online food delivery app. Either way, let mango season do its thing and give your sweet cravings the day off.

7 Mango Desserts You Can Make Or Order, No Judgement:

1. Mango Cheesecake

If you love cheesecake, then mango cheesecake is non-negotiable. The sweetness of ripe mangoes blends beautifully with the slight tang of cream cheese, giving you a dessert that feels familiar but new at the same time. The smooth, chilled texture and that golden top layer? Too good to resist.

Photo Credit: iStock





2. Mango Ice Cream

This one barely needs an introduction. Creamy, bright, and packed with mango flavour, mango ice cream is the easiest way to stay cool during summer. Whether you prefer it in a cone, a cup, or as part of a sundae, it brings tropical joy in every bite. Stock your freezer or look for it on your delivery app. No judgement either way.

Photo Credit: Unsplash

3. Mango Pudding

There is something about mango pudding that makes it an anytime dessert. Light yet indulgent, this chilled treat is made with ripe mango pulp and a creamy base, making it perfect for post-meal sweet cravings. Top it with toasted nuts or fresh mango chunks for that extra touch.

Photo Credit: iStock

4. Mango Pastry

Think fluffy sponge layered with mango cream and topped with slices of mango - that is the magic of a good mango pastry. It is light enough for mid-day cravings but fancy enough for a celebratory tea-time spread. You can make a batch at home or buy one from your local bakery.

Photo Credit: Unsplash

5. Mango Kulfi

There is a reason mango kulfi has stood the test of time. Rich, dense, and filled with the sweetness of real mangoes, it is perfect for those who want a no-fuss traditional dessert. Serve it on a stick or in a bowl or just order a box from your go-to online food delivery platform if you do not feel like making it from scratch.

Photo Credit: iStock

6. Mango Tart

A mango tart is as pretty as it is delicious. The buttery crust, filled with mango custard or mango slices and dusted with icing sugar, makes this dessert a showstopper at any gathering. If you are hosting friends or just want to treat yourself, this one checks all the boxes.

Photo Credit: Pexels

7. Mango Tres Leches

Yes, the classic tres leches cake just got a mango makeover. The sponge is soaked in three kinds of milk - evaporated, condensed, and heavy cream - then layered with mango puree or slices. It is soft, rich, and surprisingly refreshing. Topped with whipped cream, it is an easy win for any dessert lover.

Which mango dessert are you craving right now? Let us know in the comments section below.





