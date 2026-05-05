Mango chutneys in general are loved for their vibrant flavours and ability to elevate even the simplest meals. From sweet and sticky versions to spicy and tangy ones, there is a chutney for every mood and region. But have you ever explored the bold and refreshing taste of a South Indian style raw mango chutney? It brings together the sharpness of raw mango with aromatic spices and a hint of heat, creating a flavour that feels both comforting and exciting. Perfect alongside everyday staples, it adds a delicious twist without much effort. This tempting version has been shared by MasterChef Neha Deepak Shah on her Instagram.

South Indian vs Regular Mango Chutney - What's The Difference?

South Indian raw mango chutney is typically tangy, spicy, and freshly ground, often made with coconut, curry leaves, and mustard seeds. In contrast, regular mango chutney (often North Indian or store-bought) tends to be sweeter, cooked, and more preserve-like. It also has a longer shelf life and a jam-like texture.

Is South Indian Raw Mango Chutney Healthy?

Yes, South Indian raw mango chutney is quite healthy when made fresh at home. Raw mangoes are rich in vitamin C and antioxidants, while ingredients like curry leaves and spices aid digestion. It is typically low in fat and free from preservatives. However, moderation is key due to added salt and chillies.

What To Serve With South Indian Raw Mango Chutney?

South Indian raw mango chutney pairs best with traditional dishes like idli, dosa, vada, and uttapam. It can also be served as a side with steamed rice and a drizzle of ghee. Additionally, it works well as a flavourful dip for snacks or spreads in wraps and sandwiches.

How To Make South Indian Raw Mango Chutney | Raw Mango Chutney Recipe

Start by peeling and chopping a large raw mango. Heat oil in a pan. Add hing, cumin seeds, urad dal, roasted gram, Kashmiri chillies, garlic cloves, and curry leaves. Saute until fragrant. Let the mixture cool, then transfer it to a blender. Add the raw mango pieces, coriander stems, salt, and a little jaggery. Grind to a smooth paste. Finish by topping it with a tempering (tadka) made of hot oil, mustard seeds, curry leaves, and green chillies. Serve and enjoy!

Watch the full recipe video below:



Tips To Make Perfect South Indian Raw Mango Chutney

1. Cool The Mixture Before Blending

Always allow the sauteed ingredients to cool completely before transferring them to the blender. Blending hot ingredients can affect the texture and flavor, and may also create excess steam that alters the chutney's consistency. Cooling helps retain the freshness of the raw mango and spices.

2. Choose The Right Mango (Totapuri Works Best)

Totapuri mango is ideal for this chutney because of its slightly sweet and mildly tangy flavor. It balances the spices beautifully without being too sour. Using the right variety ensures a more rounded and authentic taste.

3. Adjust Spice And Sweetness To Taste

Balance is key for a delicious chutney. You can tweak the number of chillies and the amount of jaggery depending on how spicy or tangy you prefer it. Taste as you go to achieve the perfect blend of heat, sweetness, and sourness.





This quick and flavour-packed chutney is sure to become a staple in your kitchen.