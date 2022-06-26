Fusion style of cooking is a thing in India. We often take ideas from different cuisines and try to make Indian versions of certain dishes. One such popular delicacy happens to be classic chilli paneer. It's a very popular appetiser served at restaurants and even at various roadside kiosks. The sweet-spicy dish wherein paneer cubes are cooked in sauces tastes amazing. But if you are kind of bored with it and wish to experiment, chef Saransh Goila has come up with a different take on the recipe.





On Instagram, he recently shared a video of spicy chilli paneer that incorporates five peppers — red and yellow bell pepper, green capsicum, Bhavnagri mirch and jalapeno. So, if you like chilli paneer and spicy food, in general, you should love this one too.





(Also Read: Mango Milkshake On Your Mind? Try Chef Saransh Goila's Handy Tip)





In the caption, Saransh wrote, “5 pepper = Red, Yellow and Green capsicum + Bhavnagari Mirch + Jalapeno fresh wala. Make the chilli panner base sauce + fry the paneer golden with cornflour + stir fry on high heat.”





Ingredients:





Ketchup - 2 tablespoons





Rice wine vinegar - 1 tablespoon





Soy sauce - 2 tablespoon





1 tablespoon Miso paste





Gochugaru (Korean chilli flakes) - 1 tablespoon





Red bell pepper (sliced) – 50 grams

Yellow bell pepper (sliced) – 50 grams





Green capsicum (sliced) – 50 grams





Jalapenos (sliced) - 2





Bhavnagri mirchi (sliced) - 2





Paneer cubes - 250 grams





Corn flour - 2 tablespoons





Smoked paprika powder - 1/2 tablespoon





Salt to taste





Toasted sesame oil - 2 tablespoons





Garlic (chopped) - 1 tablespoon





Ginger (chopped) - 1 tablespoon





Onion - 1 cubed





For garnishing:





Green onions (chopped)





White sesame seeds





How to make 5 pepper chilli paneer?





1) First, make a mixture using a few sauces. Take ketchup, rice wine vinegar, soy sauce, miso paste and Gochugaru. Mix all these ingredients and keep the mixed sauce aside.





2) Take all the five main ingredients including red bell pepper, yellow bell pepper, green capsicum, jalapenos and Bhavnagri mirch. Slice them all as shown in the video by chef Saransh. Keep them aside.





3) Take paneer cubes and coat them with some cornflour. Put smoked paprika powder and salt to taste and mix them with paneer. Deep fry the paneer cubes until they turn crispy brown.





4) Heat some toasted sesame oil in a pan. Add finely chopped garlic and ginger followed by onions (cut into cubes). Sautee for a few minutes and add the five main ingredients including sliced red bell pepper, yellow bell pepper, green capsicum, jalapeno and Bhavnagri mirch. Mix well and cook them all for a few minutes.





5) Mix the special sauce (that you made) into the preparation. Add the paneer cubes and blend them all nicely. 5 pepper chilli paneer is ready. You can garnish it with chopped green onions and sesame seeds.





Take a look:

So, what are you waiting for? Just head to the kitchen and start making 5-pepper chilli paneer.