This Twitter User's Unique Way Of Peeling Garlic In 25 Seconds Is Winning The Internet!

While a lot of us have figured our own hacks to peel them faster, this particular twitter user can get the job done in a matter of seconds!

NDTV Food Desk  |  Updated: June 19, 2019 15:35 IST

If you are an Asian food lover, you would understand the importance of garlic in your curries and stews. And if you are fond of cooking, you may as well be aware of the pain of peeling garlic cloves. The pungent spice may add that distinct flavour to your dish, but peeling those cloves can easily qualify as one of the toughest challenges of cooking. While a lot of us have figured our own hacks to peel them faster, this particular twitter user can get the job done in a matter of seconds! And her unique way of peeling garlic is becoming all the rage on the Internet too!


Twitter user @VPestilenZ who posted the video on Monday, 17th June wrote in the caption, "As someone who makes a lot of Korean food, this is the best method for getting garlic peeled!". The video has raked in more than 20.9 million views so far. The views are pouring in from all parts of the world and has caught the fancy of various celebrities too. 

Turns out, that it takes only one sharp stroke of knife to separate the garlic and its peel. Don't believe us? See the video for yourself! 


The easy-peasy hack has set the twitter buzzing with reactions. While some cannot believe how ridiculously easy it seems, some are simply thankful to the twitter user for waking them up to the new technique. 


Here are some of the best twitter reactions to the video:  





