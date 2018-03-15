SEARCH

10 Delicious Recipes Made Without Onion And Garlic

   |  Updated: March 15, 2018 13:18 IST

Highlights
  • Most Indian delicacies are dominated by onions and garlic
  • Their distinctive taste set them apart from other ingredients
  • List of 10 best recipes without onion and garlic you'd definitely love
The two ingredients that have known to hold an important spot in the kitchen are onions and garlic. Most Indian delicacies are dominated by these two ingredients and one can definitely not imagine cooking without it. Their distinctive taste and flavour set them apart from other ingredients; add them to delicious curries, tandoori snacks, pakoras, snacks, biryanis or just about anything. However, some may not like adding both these ingredients and prefer having their dish simple and light. Thanks to the availability of a plethora of other ingredients that one can add in their dishes to keep them equally enticing.

You can make your favourite rajma, paneer makhani and kadai paneer without adding onion and garlic to them and still find them tasty. So, if you haven't tried making these regular delicacies without onion and garlic, then it is the time you do.



Here's our list of 10 best recipes without onion and garlic you'd definitely love to try.



1. Paneer Bhurji Recipe



Recipe by NDTV Food

This North Indian recipe is made from crumbled paneer sautéed with tomatoes and a host of spices to make it chatpata. This quick recipe doesn't use onion and garlic and makes for an amazing dish for lunch or dinner.

paneer bhurji

This North Indian recipe is made from crumbled paneer sautéed with tomatoes.

2. Rajma Recipe



Recipe by Chef Niru Gupta



If you gave up on the fact that rajma cannot do without onion and garlic, you should rethink. This undying classic dish has a host of masalas that will definitely make you fall in love.

rajma

This undying classic dish has a host of masalas.

3. Chholia Paneer Rasedaar Recipe



Recipe by Chef Niru Gupta



Chholia, the green chana, is added to paneer pieces blended with an aromatic mix of spices, khoya, turmeric and coriander, and of course, there is no onion and garlic added to it.

chholia paneer

Chholia, the green chana, is added to paneer pieces blended with an aromatic mix of spices​.

4. Paneer Makhni Recipe



Recipe by Chef Manali Acharya



Paneer makhni is a food paradise for vegetarians, and anything that goes missing can make this dish taste weird. However, this recipe of creamy paneer makhni without onion and garlic will ensure you do not miss out on a single flavour.

kashmiri paneer recipe

Paneer makhni is a food paradise for vegetarians​.

5. Makhmali Kofte Recipe



Recipe by Chef Niru Gupta



These vegetarian koftas made with khoya in rich gravy are to die for. Cooked in ghee, makhmali kofta will leave you asking for more.

malai kofta

These vegetarian koftas made with khoya in rich gravy. Photo Credit: NDTV Beeps

6. Kadahi Paneer Recipe



Recipe by Chef Niru Gupta



Kadahi paneer is generally dominated by onion; however, this recipe does not have any of it. Paneer pieces cooked in thick zingy gravy are bound to make you fall in love.

kadahi paneer

Paneer pieces cooked in thick zingy gravy.

7. Mangauri Chholia Recipe



Recipe by Chef Niru Gupta



Mangauri and chholia come together to offer a complete new taste to the palate. Mangauri and chholia along with cumin seeds, asafoetida, ginger, garam masala, tomato and green chilies will give you a spicy yet a devouring dish.

mangauri cholia

Mangauri and chholia come together to offer a complete new taste to the palate​.

8. Sabut Matar Ki Sabzi Recipe



Recipe by Chef Niru Gupta



Matar, or peas, are cooked tender using asafoetida, red chilies, chaat masala, mango powder and coriander leaves among others. With such interesting ingredients in this dish, who would want to add onions and garlic in their dish!

sabut matar ki sabji recipe
Matar, or peas, are cooked tender using asafoetida, red chilies, chaat masala.

9. Matar Ke Kebab Recipe

Recipe by Chef Niru Gupta



If kebabs are your favourites, then matar ke kebab is the dish for you. These delicious vegetarian kebabs are made with spinach and peas using minimal oil and, of course, no onions and garlic. These green beauties are to die for.

hara kabab

These delicious vegetarian kebabs are made with spinach and peas using minimal oil​.

10. Ghutti Hui Gobhi Recipe



Recipe by Chef Niru Gupta



Mashed cauliflower is rolled in a bed of ingredients like cumin seeds, coriander powder, yogurt, turmeric, garam masala, et al. This recipe promises you a real treat for your taste buds without onions and garlic. We bet you'd love it.

gobhi masaledaar

This recipe promises you a real treat for your taste buds without onions and garlic.

Go on and try these 10 best recipes without onion and garlic and enjoy savouring them! Also, do let us know which one you tried and loved!



