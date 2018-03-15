10 Delicious Recipes Made Without Onion And Garlic

Highlights Most Indian delicacies are dominated by onions and garlic

onions and garlic . Most Indian delicacies are dominated by these two ingredients and one can definitely not imagine cooking without it. Their distinctive taste and flavour set them apart from other ingredients; add them to delicious curries, tandoori snacks, pakoras , snacks, biryanis or just about anything. However, some may not like adding both these ingredients and prefer having their dish simple and light. Thanks to the availability of a plethora of other ingredients that one can add in their dishes to keep them equally enticing.

You can make your favourite rajma, paneer makhani and kadai paneer without adding onion and garlic to them and still find them tasty. So, if you haven't tried making these regular delicacies without onion and garlic, then it is the time you do.

Here's our list of 10 best recipes without onion and garlic you'd definitely love to try.

1. Paneer Bhurji Recipe

Recipe by NDTV Food

This North Indian recipe is made from crumbled paneer sautéed with tomatoes and a host of spices to make it chatpata. This quick recipe doesn't use onion and garlic and makes for an amazing dish for lunch or dinner.

2. Rajma Recipe

Recipe by Chef Niru Gupta

If you gave up on the fact that rajma cannot do without onion and garlic, you should rethink. This undying classic dish has a host of masalas that will definitely make you fall in love.

3. Chholia Paneer Rasedaar Recipe

Recipe by Chef Niru Gupta

Chholia, the green chana, is added to paneer pieces blended with an aromatic mix of spices, khoya, turmeric and coriander, and of course, there is no onion and garlic added to it.

4. Paneer Makhni Recipe

Recipe by Chef Manali Acharya

Paneer makhni is a food paradise for vegetarians, and anything that goes missing can make this dish taste weird. However, this recipe of creamy paneer makhni without onion and garlic will ensure you do not miss out on a single flavour.

5. Makhmali Kofte Recipe

Recipe by Chef Niru Gupta

These vegetarian koftas made with khoya in rich gravy are to die for. Cooked in ghee, makhmali kofta will leave you asking for more.

Photo Credit: NDTV Beeps

6. Kadahi Paneer Recipe

Recipe by Chef Niru Gupta

Kadahi paneer is generally dominated by onion; however, this recipe does not have any of it. Paneer pieces cooked in thick zingy gravy are bound to make you fall in love.

7. Mangauri Chholia Recipe

Recipe by Chef Niru Gupta

Mangauri and chholia come together to offer a complete new taste to the palate. Mangauri and chholia along with cumin seeds, asafoetida, ginger, garam masala, tomato and green chilies will give you a spicy yet a devouring dish.

8. Sabut Matar Ki Sabzi Recipe

Recipe by Chef Niru Gupta

Matar, or peas, are cooked tender using asafoetida, red chilies, chaat masala, mango powder and coriander leaves among others. With such interesting ingredients in this dish, who would want to add onions and garlic in their dish!

9. Matar Ke Kebab Recipe

Recipe by Chef Niru Gupta

If kebabs are your favourites, then matar ke kebab is the dish for you. These delicious vegetarian kebabs are made with spinach and peas using minimal oil and, of course, no onions and garlic. These green beauties are to die for.

10. Ghutti Hui Gobhi Recipe

Recipe by Chef Niru Gupta

Mashed cauliflower is rolled in a bed of ingredients like cumin seeds, coriander powder, yogurt, turmeric, garam masala, et al. This recipe promises you a real treat for your taste buds without onions and garlic. We bet you'd love it.