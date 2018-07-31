This Unicorn Soft Serve Ice Cream Will Make Your Insta-Feed Look Prettier

Highlights An ice cream can up your mood in just no time

A little eatery in Noida dishes out quirky and pretty-looking delicacies

The blue-coloured unicorn ice cream is quite appealing to the eyes

All the Ice cream lovers, raise your hands! If you swear by ice creams and love to experiment with different flavours, then this article is just for you. The joy of slurping on delectable ice creams on a sweltering hot day is above all. These sweet delights can up your mood in just no time. If you happen to be one of those who are tired of having the regular chocolate-, vanilla- and strawberry-flavoured ice creams and wish to try something new and quirky, here's a little good news for you. Located in Noida's sector 37 market, Serve is a little eatery that dishes out some really quirky and pretty-looking delicacies. One such delight that is an absolute must-try at this place is their unicorn soft serve ice cream. Yes, you read that right.





Topped with toasted marshmallows and hazelnut fudged sauce, the blue-coloured unicorn ice cream is just perfect for your Instagram feed. There is no denying the fact that this quirky variation of ice cream looks straight out of a fairy tale. What makes this ice cream different from the others is its super-cute appearance, which makes it look immensely appetising. The ice cream comes loaded with rainbow star-shaped sprinkles that add to the beauty of the dessert. Brownie points to the choco-wafer stick that is strategically placed inside the gooey ice cream to make it look appealing.





Apart from this, the cone in which the unicorn ice cream is served is quite different from the usual ones. Made from activated charcoal, the cone is black in colour. The cutesy combination of blue and black together makes this ice cream an absolute hit. This place also serves two more varieties of ice creams - two lost souls and dark sins. Dark sin comes with both black ice cream and black cone. You can also try this all-black version with toppings like white chocolate, hazelnut fudge and chocolate caramel.





So, the next time you're around Noida's sector 37 market, head to this place and savour this unique delight. Click pictures of this delight and make your Insta-feed look more beautiful than ever!





What: Serve

Where: Shop 2, Godavari, Sector 37, Noida

When: 11:30AM to 11PM

Speciality: Unicorn Ice Cream and Dark Sins Ice Cream

Cost For Two: INR 500







