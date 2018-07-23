5 Common Mistakes To Avoid While Ordering Desserts

Shubham Bhatnagar | Updated: July 23, 2018 18:39 IST
Do you know people who claim to not like desserts, or the one who prefer savouries over sweet dishes? I'm surely not one of them. There is nothing more satisfying than an entire cavalcade of desserts arriving at your table, isn't it? The joy of wolfing down each of your favourite sweet treats is just unmatchable. Honestly, you put me face-to-face with Mississippi mud pie or blueberry pie with ice cream, I will never be able to resist, even if I'm super stuffed. But then, there are times when you have some "sweet accidents," like you order the most exotic-looking dessert from the menu and it turns out to be a huge disappointment. Ordering desserts can be a little tricky sometimes. So, to avoid all such mishaps for all you dessert lovers out there, we spoke to City Pastry Chef of Social, Smoke House Deli and Salt Water Cafe (Mumbai), Janmejay Sachdeva, and he laid down a few pointers for us to keep in mind while we order desserts the next time you are out a restaurant of your choice.
1. Avoid Heavy Desserts After Dinner
We Indians are fond of eating a lot of spicy and oil-laden food, especially at dinner time. We can't keep ourselves away from all the dal makhnis and butter chickens of the world (which are already full of calories). On top of it, post a heavy meal we indulge in some delicious (read heavy and sinful) desserts like kulfi with rabri or other heavy milk-based dessert like kheer and phirni. All of this results in bloating and uneasiness. So, make sure to balance your meal with a light dinner and heavy dessert or heavy dinner with light dessert.
(Also Read: 10 Best Dessert Recipes)
2. Be Wise While Pairing Your Dessert With Main Course
Pairing the right kind of dessert with your main course is one of the most important things that one should keep in mind. Meaning, if you have ordered or planning to order something tangy like tomato gravy-based curries, then avoid going for citric or tangy desserts like lemon tart or lime sorbets, as it will result in acidity or gastric issues.
3. People Order Gelato Thinking It's An Ice-cream
This is one of the common mistakes we do while ordering desserts. Every milk-based semi-solid mixture is not an ice-cream, it can even be a gelato or a mousse. It is important to know the difference between gelato and ice-cream. Gelato comes from the same family as ice-cream, but it is a denser version, which is heavier than ice-cream and is quite filling. Moreover, gelato doesn't settle like an ice-cream as it melts very quickly.
(Also Read: 8 Unique Desserts You Will Find Only In India)