With the increasing number of people turning vegan, we often find ourselves searching for more suitable recipes. We love to treat ourselves with sweets and gooey delights like cakes or cookies. And, it's always good to find vegan alternatives for such food items especially when we know that we can savour them guilt-free. To make our job easier, fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala has shared a vegan recipe on Instagram. So what's cooking? Vegan flourless brownie. Oh boy. It looks delicious.





Also Read: Anushka Sharma Enjoys Delicious Podi Dosa, Shares Glimpse With Fans

Ingredients:

1) Peanut butter (180 ml) – ¾ cup





2) Maple syrup (120-180ml) – ½ cup





3) Chia seeds – 3 tablespoons





4) Vanilla extract – 2 tablespoons





5) cacao powder (120 ml) – ½ cup





6) Baking powder – ½ tablespoon





7) Almond milk (120 ml) – ½ cup





8) Dark chocolate chips – ½ cup

How to prepare vegan flourless brownies?

1) The first step includes mixing the chia seeds with water following the amount mentioned. Let it sit for 5-10 minutes (you can mix in between) until it gets thick.

2) Now, you need to add peanut butter, maple syrup, chia seed mixture and vanilla extract together. All these ingredients one by one.





3) Time to blend in the remaining ingredients including cacao powder, baking powder and almond milk. You can stir the preparation until it gets combined nicely.





4) Now, fold in the choco chips you have





5) The batter is ready for the baking process. Pour it into a baking dish and don't forget to line it with parchment paper. Bake at 180 Celsius degrees (350 in Fahrenheit) for about 15 minutes. And, the vegan flourless brownie is ready.





Take a look:

This is not the first time Yasmin Karachiwala has shared a baked recipe. Prior to this, she demonstrated healthy choco lava baked oats recipe. It's a hassle-free process and can be easily prepared with the ingredients available at home.





For this, first mix coconut yoghurt and cocoa powder for chocolate lava filling. Meanwhile, heat the oven to 180C and in a bowl take mashed banana, oat flour, maple syrup, desiccated coconut, salt, baking powder and almond milk. Combine it all together and stir the mixture well until you feel there are no lumps left. The final step includes taking the batter in a baking bowl and adding the filling you had prepared before. Cover it with the remaining batter. Bake it and your dessert is ready.





Do try out these yummy delicacies by Yasmin Karachiwala at home and let us know if you like them.