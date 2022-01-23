Undoubtedly, Anushka Sharma loves all things food. And, she never forgets to share glimpses of her gastronomic adventures on social media. From some elaborate dishes to wholesome home-cooked food, we have seen Anushka savouring it all with much peace and happiness. This time around, her food trail includes a mouth-watering South Indian delicacy. Can you guess what? We will walk you through it. The actress posted a picture of sumptuous podi dosa on Instagram Stories and made us drool instantly. In the snapshot, we could see podi dosa on her plate surrounded by what looks like coconut chutney and peanut chutney. Wait, that's not all. On the table, we can see - oranges, a dish that resembles vermicelli, a spicy curry and a green dip. Now, that's what we call a wholesome meal, Agree?





Anushka Sharma simply wrote, "Podi dosa", over the pic and added a slurp emoji followed by a pink heart emoji. She also tagged the place and chef alongside her Stories.





Take a look:

Anushka Sharma's delectable south Indan meal

Indeed, Anushka Sharma's podi dosa Stories has left us slurping. Now, all we want to do is cook up a similar meal for ourselves and enjoy the weekend to the fullest. Do you feel the same? If yes, then take a look at these dosa recipes.

Masala dosa is our go-to south Indian food option whenever we want to treat our taste buds and indulge in something yummilicious. This dosa carries a stuffing made with dry potato mix and is often enjoyed with sambar and chutney.

This easy-to-cook recipe is loved by all. You can serve it with coconut chutney and sambhar. All you need is a handful of ingredients and you are good to go.

Craving cheese and dosa? Worry not. There's a delectable way you can combine both and enjoy a hearty dish. Chilli cheese dosa is a classic South Indian dish with a twist. What is it? Just put chilli flakes as the stuffing and top it with lots of cheese, and your chilli cheese dosa is ready.

Chilli cheese dosa is a delicious dish

It's really not necessary that dosas always have to be mild in taste. You are allowed to make it fiery and spicy with the usage of Schezwan chutney. Yes, Schezwan dosa exists. And, we must tell you that it's worth trying.

Karam dosa is famous in Andhra Pradesh. It is made with red chilli chutney and garlic gram flour. Don't forget to serve it with onion chutney on the side.





May these dosa recipes make your weekend bright and better.