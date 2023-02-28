Breakfast is said to be the most important meal of the day. We see so many unique and interesting breakfast recipes that can help power us up first thing in the morning. However, with tight schedules and hectic lifestyles, we hardly get time to cook a healthy breakfast from scratch. So, how do we stock up on a nutritious breakfast without spending hours in the kitchen in the morning? We have found the ultimate quick and easy breakfast recipe that will be ready in a matter of just 15 minutes. This egg frittata recipe is wholesome and delicious and can be made in an air fryer without much hassle.

What Is Frittata?

Frittata is an egg dish similar to an omelette. Originally from Italy, this humble dish is like a crustless quiche or a thick pancake, with additional ingredients such as vegetables, chunks of meat or grated cheese. The word frittata roughly translates to 'fried' in Italian. Frittata is quite healthy as eggs are considered a complete source of protein. The addition of vegetables further enhances its health quotient, making it a delicious and healthy dish.





Egg frittata is a quick and easy egg recipe that can be made in an air fryer too. Photo: iStock

Why Is Air Fryer Egg Frittata Recipe Viral?

The air fryer egg frittata recipe has been taking the internet by storm recently. The recipe was originally shared by popular nutritionist Emma Claire on Instagram Reels, where it received over 2.4 million views and 31k likes, and the views are only increasing. "Super easy and delicious recipe that you can put together in 2 minutes, throw in the air fryer while you get ready and come back to a cooked breakfast," she said in the caption. Revealing the health benefits of eggs she wrote that they were no less than a nutritional powerhouse. "They contain high-quality protein, vitamins A, D, and B2, choline, selenium, omega-3 Fatty acids and more! Which are all important for brain health, bone health, hormones and the immune system," added Claire.

How To Make Egg Frittata In 15 Minutes | Easy Air Fryer Egg Frittata Recipe

The best part about the egg frittata recipe is that it requires minimal prep and cook time. This instant breakfast recipe will be ready in a matter of minutes, and you can enjoy it quickly and easily in the morning. It will serve two or three people, so you can plan the proportions accordingly.

Here Is The Full Recipe For Air Fryer Egg Frittata By Emma Claire:

Ingredients:

6 Eggs

1/2 cup Broccoli, chopped

1/2 cup Red Bell Pepper, chopped

1/2 cup Capsicum, chopped

1/4 cup Cheese, Grated

1 tsp Salt

1/2 tsp Black Pepper

Method:

Take a baking sheet or parchment paper and line it inside the air fryer tray. Drizzle a bit of olive oil on the sheet. Break open six eggs directly onto the sheet. Add vegetables of choice such as broccoli, red bell pepper, capsicum or any others that you may like. Season with salt, pepper and paprika if needed. Sprinkle grated cheese on top and keep aside. Cook it in the air fryer for 15 minutes at 180 degrees Celsius. Serve hot!

Watch the full recipe video here: