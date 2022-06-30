Cooking is not as easy as TV shows make it to be! It requires a knowledge of ingredients, practice and experience. Many of us like the idea of preparing our own meal, but we are often clueless about where to start. For such beginners, who have never even set foot in the kitchen, we have curated a list of recipes that are so easy to make that you don't even need prior experience to nail the recipes at one go! Start your kitchen journey by learning how to make a proper breakfast in a few easy steps.











Also Read: Quick Recipes: 5 Wholesome Sabzis Ready Under 30 Mins For A Lazy Meal





7 Easy Breakfast Recipes For Beginners

1. Avocado Toast







Ready in just 5 minutes, to make this quick breakfast, all you have to do is toast a slice of bread, place slices of avocado and season it!











Click here for the full recipe for Avocado Toast.





2. Scrambled Eggs







Another easy recipe, this English comfort food has now become a universal favourite! This rich and creamy recipe has eggs beaten and scrambled in butter and seasoned with salt and pepper.







Click here for the full recipe for Scrambled Eggs.





3. Bread Upma







Making upma can be complicated as cooking requires practice, but making bread upma is a cakewalk! Saute chopped bread with veggies and masalas and breakfast is ready!











Click here for the full recipe of Bread Upma.





4. Grilled Cheese Sandwich







There's nothing more satisfying and simple to make than a warm, crisp and gooey cheese sandwich. A grilled cheese sandwich is one of the go-to quick and simple vegetarian recipes that only require a few key ingredients.











Click here for the full recipe for Grilled Cheese Sandwich.





5.Fruit Yoghurt Parfait







This easy version of parfait only requires assembly, giving a decadent breakfast in minutes. Layer a glass with your choice of fruits, hung yoghurt/Greek yoghurt and muesli and breakfast is ready!











Click here for the full recipe for Fruit Yoghurt Parfait.





6. Egg In A Hole







The name may sound a little intimidating but this recipe is very easy! This dish is a fried egg in the middle of toasted bread. Sounds simple, right?!











Click here for the full recipe of Egg In A Hole.





7. Fruit Smoothies







One filling drink to not only fill your stomach but also treat your taste buds, the smoothie is so easy to make! All you need to do is blend your choice of fruit and your fruit smoothie is ready.











Click here for the full recipe for Fruit Smoothies.











Start your cooking journey with these easy breakfast recipes and let us know which one is your favourite in the comments section below.