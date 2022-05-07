Who doesn't love to indulge in good food during weekends? After hectic workdays, all you want to do is relax and go out with family or simply spend some time at home treating yourself to your favourite food. Well, are you a sucker for fast food? If yes, then we have something interesting in store for you. You must have tried a lot of cheezy pizzas and mouthful burgers but how about, coming up with something unique that has elements of both? You can try out this delicious recipe of bun pizza by celebrity chef Pankaj Bhadouria. She shared the recipe on Instagram. In the caption, she mentioned, "If you love pizza and have buns, throw them together for a wholesome stuffed cheesy bun pizza. Here's a no oven no microwave bun pizza recipe - a quick fix for your hunger."





(Also Read: How To Make Classic Chicken Pizza At Home In 30 Minutes)

Ingredients:

1) Tomatoes (finely chopped) - 2 tablespoons





2) Capsicum (finely chopped) - 2 tablespoons





3) Onions (finely chopped) - 2 tablespoons





4) Corn





5) Mozzarella cheese





6) Chilli flakes





7) Oregano





8) Salt to taste





9) 1/2 cup pizza sauce





10) Bun

Here's how you can make bun pizza:

1) First of all, prepare the stuffing. Take an empty bowl and add chopped tomatoes, capsicum, onion, corn, mozzarella cheese, chilli flakes, oregano and salt. Also, put the pizza sauce. Mix it all very well.

1) Take a hollow bun, maybe you can remove the middle part in such a way that there seems to be some space inside it.





2) Place a cheese slice nicely inside a hollow bun. Fill the space (bun) with the stuffing. You can do it with four or five buns together based on how much you would require while eating.





3) Heat a pan, and assemble the stuffed buns inside. Use and lid to cover it up and bake for 7-8 minutes. And bun pizza is ready.





Take a look:





Hope this drool-worthy recipe help you enjoy the weekend to the fullest.





