Halwa is probably one of the oldest desserts in Indian cuisine! Generations of Indians have grown up enjoying a variety of halwas for special occasions, religious festivals or simply for dessert. Sooji ka halwa is one of the most popular halwas enjoyed by Indian families. It is very easy to make and it is quite delicious. However, whenever we make it at home, we don't end up finding it as delicious as we find sooji ka halwa prepared by halwai. It makes us wonder what kind of magic does a halwai do to make halwa that tastes so good. Thanks to YouTube-based food blogger 'Cook With Parul', we have found the halwai's secret and now you can prepare halwai-style sooji ka halwa at home.





Also Read: Viral Video: Woman Pranks Turkish Ice Cream Vendor; Steals Ice Cream

Tips For Making Halwai-Style Sooji Ka Halwa:

The first step is to switch our normal, granulated sooji with fine sooji. Fine sooji is available in the market, however, you can also prepare fine sooji at home. Simply grind the granulated sooji till it is fine like powder.

The ratio of ingredients and the steps are essential when it comes to preparing halwa-style sooji ka halwa. Ghee, sooji, sugar and water - are the key components of sooji ka halwa. The ratio has to be 1:1:3:1, that is, one cup of ghee, one cup of sooji, three cups of water and one cup of sugar. Make sure you use only one standardised cup to measure all the ingredients.

Sooji Ka Halwa Recipe: How To Make Halwai-Style Sooji Halwa

Start by heating ghee in a kadhai. Once the ghee is hot, add the sooji. Only add sooji when ghee is hot to get the best colour and texture. Roast till the colour changes. Add a spoonful of besan or atta, whatever you have in the kitchen. This will help bind the halwa. Keep stirring and frying the sooji. Meanwhile, boil the water, ghee, cardamom powder and kesar till it releases colour. Add the dry fruits to the sooji, and fry them. Switch off the flame. Pour the boiling kesar water into the sooji and start stirring. Once the water is completely absorbed, switch on the flame Add the sugar and keep mixing it till it is completely dissolved. The sooji ka halwa is ready!

Watch the step-by-step video of Halwai-Style Sooji Ka Halwa:











Looks delicious, right?! Make this halwa at home and surprise your family with your culinary skills. Do tell us in the comments section below how you liked it.