The vast Indian cuisine has a number of gems from every region. From North to South, East to West, there are plenty of dishes and recipes which are a must-try for all food-lovers. Kashmiri cuisine is one such storehouse of culinary marvels which has plenty to offer for every palate. The subtle flavours of Kashmiri food are accentuated by the use of whole spices, offering a striking contrast with every bite. Even without the use of tomato, onion or garlic - the unique taste of Kashmiri food is truly addictive. Kashmiri Rajma is one such stellar recipe which Indian foodies must try.





The Rajma found in Kashmir is quite different from the regular Rajma, as they are slightly smaller in size and darker in colour. Rajma-Chawal is a common pairing found across many households in North India. However, this Kashmiri Rajma is a class apart from the usual onion and tomato-based preparations. Rather, the Kashmiri Rajma recipe is prepared with a curd-based gravy which is simmered along with the choicest whole spices. It is best to use authentic Kashmiri spices for the preparation of this yummy dish.





Kashmiri Rajma is slightly different than your usual Rajma.

How To Make Authentic Kashmiri Rajma | Easy Kashmiri Rajma Recipe

Start by soaking Rajma and soda in water overnight. Drain the water, then cook the Rajma in freshwater for about 15 minutes in a pressure cooker. Now, prepare the Kashmiri Rajma gravy with ghee, heeng and jeera. Let it sputter, then add dried ginger powder, dahi and chopped ginger. Keep stirring vigorously and then add the remaining spices and cooked Rajma. Add water and let it simmer. Once it starts to cook, add Garam Masala and Dhania. Simmer for another minute, then serve garnished with coriander leaves!





Try this authentic Kashmiri Rajma recipe next time you want to taste some new bold flavours!

Click here for the step-by-step recipe of Kashmiri Rajma.