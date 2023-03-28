Vada Pav is among Mumbai's most popular street foods. It is pocket-friendly and easy to eat, specially while you are traveling. If you visit Mumbai, you will find a vada pav outlet in every nook and corner. Even the most bustling streets and markets will have end number of vada pav stalls serving deep fried crispy potato vadas, stuffed in fluffy pavs. That's not all, the extra spicy choora made with spices and peanuts is what makes this street food extra special. If you want to relish soft-delicious vada pavs, then we have got you sorted. Below we have listed down top 7 places that serve lip-smacking vada pavs in Mumbai.





Here Are Top 7 Vada Pav Places In Mumbai:

1. Ashok Vada Pav

Located near Kirti College, this vada pav place is known to be the first to serve vada pav in Mumbai. It's believed that Mr Ashok who owns the famous Ashok Vada Pav shop, invented vada pav and brought this tasty dish to Mumbai. Locals here are a big fan of their crispy vada served with flavourful choora and chutney.

Where: Near Kirti College, Dadar





2. Babu Vada Pav

Established in the year 1964, Babu vada pav is among the most popular vada outlets in Mumbai; they have opened many other outlets in the city. Their vada pavs are well packed with chutney and green chilli which have an authentic taste. Besides their tasty vada pavs you can also try their like kothari vadi, missal pav, samosa, and cutlet.





Where: Vile Parle East





3. Gajanan Vada Pav

Snack on hot vada pavs at Gajanan Vada Pav. It is the oldest and most famous vada pav brand in Thane city that will make you love vada pavs, if you're not a big fan of it. What makes their vada pavs special is the besan chutney which they serve along with the hot pavs. The chutney provides a rich taste to the dish which will entice your taste buds.





Where: Naupada, Mulund, Thane West, Thane





4. Aaram Vada Pav, CSMT

This vada pav outlet is located opposite to the CSMT station. Their vada pavs are tasty as well as pocket-friendly. If you ever visit this place, be prepared to face the crowed that's waiting to try their food. Here are some of their popular dishes that you must try- butter vada pav, kanda poha, vada pao, kothimbir vadi and misal pav.





Where: Capitol Cinema Building, Opposite Station, Mumbai CST Area, Mumbai





5. Pipasa Vada Pav

Located opposite to the Boravli Station, the Piapasa food outlet is a go-to place for commuters. They serve vada pav with green chutney, dry choora and sweet chutney. In one bite, you will get an explosion of flavours in your mouth. The outlet generally remains crowded, so be patient for your turn.





Where: Borivali West





6. Nandu Vada Pav

It is indeed true that the best foods are found at the streets. The Nandu Vada Pav is a small outlet in Chembur, which has been serving vada pavs for 20 long years. It's also well known by the name, Aunty Vada Pav. They serve delicious vada pav with, red and green chutney in affordable price.





Where: Chembur





7. Vitthal Vada Pav

We all are familiar with the deep fried vadas, but did you know that even wood-fired vada is a dish that's popular in Mumbai. Vitthal Vada Pav is the only place that sells special wood-fired vada pavs, also known as Bhatti Vada Pav. If you ever travel to this side, make sure to try their Bhatti vada pavs.





Where: Chawl, Sewri Koliwada





Hope the list is helpful for you to plan out your next vada pav outing. Enjoy.