Momo, the word itself is strong enough to shoot up your craving levels. Whether you are hungry or not, nobody can say no to the soft-juicy dumplings served on a plate with teekhi laal chutney (spicy red chutney). Over time, this street food has become much loved by everyone in India for its light, succulent, tangy, and filling qualities. Moreover, they are easy on our pockets as you can have a plate of momos within Rs 100-200. Delhi boasts some incredible momo shops, but don't miss out on the mouthwatering momo spots in Noida that can turn you into a momo lover if you aren't already. Want to know where the best momos in Noida can be found? Here are the top 5 places that serve lip-smacking momos in Noida. Check out our list below.





Here Are 5 Of The Best Momo Places In Noida:

1. Chanda Food

Believe me, Chanda Food is known for serving the best momos in Noida! This popular eatery offers a delectable blend of Indian and Chinese cuisine, perfect for satisfying your momo cravings. Located near Jaipuria Plaza in Sector 26, Noida, Chanda Food is a hit among teenagers. Plan a visit on a free evening and peruse their extensive momo menu. Don't miss out on their tandoori momos, steamed veg momos, and chicken kurkure momos. Also, be sure to check out their Indo-Chinese menu for other delicious options like chilli mushrooms, noodles, and spring rolls.

Where: Jaipuria Plaza, Sector 26





Cost: Rs. 200 for two.





2. Aunty Momos

If you haven't had momos from the renowned food joint Aunty Momos, you should add it to your list right away. These tasty momos are served at a tiny momo hut. Locals in Noida adore this restaurant so much that it is never vacant. Keep in mind that they are only open in the evening, and there will be a tremendous surge of customers. Here's what I recommend you try- steamed paneer momos, fried chicken momos, and gravy momos if you want that saucy flavour, although this one's not my favourite.





Where: Sector 18 Market, Noida





Cost: Rs. 200 for two.





3. Momo Box

Momo Box specialises in momos and offers a wide variety, including Afghani, Steamed, and Crispy momos. Despite the fact that it is a small stall, people specifically come from Noida to this eatery to eat momos. Come over and let their paneer corn momos, spicy chicken momos, and chicken seekh kebab momos tantalize your taste buds. The good part is that you can order these at home as well.





Where: Sector 51 Noida





Cost: Rs. 300 for two.





4. The China Door

Your evening snacks shall be sorted with China Door's menu. Order their tandoori momos, chicken steamed momos, and paneer momos to satisfy your momo craving. You can also order their combo that includes steamed momos along with the manchurian and hakka noodles and spring rolls. Don't worry about the bill; this food eatery is easy on the pocket due to its affordable prices.





Where: Sector 16, Noida





Cost: Rs. 300 for two.





5. Hunger Strike

Hunger Strike is a famous momo outlet that was first opened in Lajpat Nagar's Amar Colony market and has now moved to Noida. Their Chicken Tandoori Momo is their most popular item, but they also offer other delicious dishes such as Mughlai chaap, achari chaap Roll, and crispy chilli potatoes. If you're looking for a quick snack at a reasonable price, Hunger Strike is the perfect pit stop for you.





Where: Godawari Complex, Sector 37





Cost: Rs 300 for two.