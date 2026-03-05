Rajasthani cuisine is known for its bold, rustic flavours. Many of us are familiar with dishes like Gatte ki Sabzi, Laal Maas, and spicy garlic chutney, but there are several lesser-known regional recipes that are equally delicious. One such dish is Rajasthani Mangodi Pulao - a comforting one-pot meal enjoyed regularly in Rajasthani homes.





This pulao is simple to prepare. Mangodi (also called badiya) is cooked with onions, tomatoes, and spices, and then mixed with rice and simmered until fluffy. It makes for a wholesome lunch or dinner and comes together in very little time.

What Is Mangodi?

Mangodi is a staple ingredient in Rajasthani cooking. It is made by soaking yellow moong dal, grinding it, mixing in spices, and shaping it into small round or oval pieces that are dried in the sun. Once dried, they can be stored and used all year round.

Mangodi is used in a variety of dishes such as curries, pulao, and mixed vegetable preparations. Urad dal vadi is also common in Rajasthan, but it tends to be spicier. For this pulao, moong dal mangodi is ideal as it cooks quickly and is light on the stomach. Since it is made from lentils, it is also a good source of protein.





Ingredients for Mangodi Pulao

11/2 cups basmati rice, soaked

1 cup mangodi

2 onions, sliced

1 tomato, finely chopped

2 bay leaves

1 tsp turmeric

2 tbsp red chilli powder

1/2 tsp garam masala

Salt to taste

2 tbsp ginger-garlic paste

1/2 cup spring onion, finely chopped

1/2 cup fresh coriander, finely chopped

1/2 cup oil

How to Make Rajasthani Mangodi Pulao

Step 1

Heat oil in a pot. Add the mangodi and fry on a low flame until they turn light golden. Avoid frying on high heat, as they burn easily and may turn bitter.

Step 2

Once fried, transfer the mangodi to a plate. In the remaining oil, add the bay leaves and sliced onions. Sauté until the onions soften. Add the ginger-garlic paste and cook for a couple of minutes before adding the tomatoes.

Step 3

When the tomatoes turn soft, add green chillies, red chilli powder, turmeric, and salt. Add a splash of water to prevent the spices from burning. After a minute, add the fried mangodi and mix well.

Step 4

Add the soaked rice and enough water to cook the pulao. Cover the pot and cook on low heat for about 15 minutes. Once the rice is almost done, sprinkle spring onions, coriander, and garam masala over the top. Cover again and cook for another 2 minutes.





Step 5

Turn off the heat and let it rest for a few minutes. Fluff the pulao gently and serve hot with raita, chutney, or pickle.





Isn't this an interesting and comforting dish? You can add vegetables for extra nutrition, but for an authentic Rajasthani touch, try it just the way it's traditionally made.