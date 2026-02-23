Rajasthani cuisine is known for its bold flavours, rustic methods, and clever use of everyday ingredients. Among its many traditional dishes, Rajasthani-style Palak Besan Ki Sabji holds a special place in home cooking. This comforting dish blends fresh spinach with roasted gram flour (besan) to create a thick, hearty curry that tastes wonderful with roti or bajra roti.





Unlike creamy spinach curries from other regions, this version is earthy, mildly spiced, and deeply satisfying. It reflects the resourceful cooking style of Rajasthan, where simple ingredients are transformed into wholesome, flavour-packed meals. If you're looking for an easy, healthy, and authentic Indian dish, this recipe is a great choice.





Photo Credit: Freepik

What Makes This Dish Special

The roasted besan gives the curry a warm, nutty flavour.

Fresh spinach adds nutrition and a lovely green colour.

Traditional Rajasthani spices bring subtle heat without overpowering the dish.

Made with minimal ingredients yet full of rich, comforting taste.

Perfect for an everyday meal that feels both healthy and satisfying.

Ingredients

2 cups fresh spinach (palak), finely chopped

4 tablespoons besan (gram flour)

2 tablespoons oil

1 teaspoon cumin seeds

A pinch of asafoetida (hing)

1 medium onion, finely chopped

2 green chillies, chopped

1 teaspoon ginger-garlic paste

1/2 teaspoon turmeric powder

1 teaspoon red chilli powder

1 teaspoon coriander powder

Salt to taste

11/2cups water (as required)

How To Make Rajasthani-Style Palak Besan Ki Sabji

Step 1: Roast The Besan

Heat a pan on low heat and dry roast the besan until it turns light golden and aromatic. Keep stirring to prevent it from burning. Set aside.

Step 2: Prepare The Tempering

Heat oil in a pan. Add cumin seeds and asafoetida. When they crackle, add onions and sauté until they turn light golden.

Step 3: Add Spices And Spinach

Add ginger-garlic paste, green chillies, turmeric, red chilli powder, and coriander powder. Mix well. Add the chopped spinach and cook until it softens and releases moisture.

Step 4: Combine Besan With Spinach

Slowly add the roasted besan to the spinach mixture while stirring continuously. Pour water gradually to avoid lumps and mix until smooth.

Step 5: Cook Until Thick

Let the sabji simmer on low heat for 5-7 minutes until it thickens. Adjust salt and consistency as needed. Switch off the heat.





Rajasthani-Style Palak Besan Ki Sabji is simple, nourishing, and full of rustic flavour-a lovely addition to everyday meals and perfect for anyone who enjoys traditional home-style cooking.