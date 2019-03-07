Treat Your Taste Buds With These Kurkure Momos And Thank Us Later

Momo lovers, raise your hands! If you swear by momos and can have them at any given point in the day, then this article is just for you. Delhi has witnessed a sudden rise in the number of food joints opening that serve momos as their speciality. The best part is that the cafes are not restricting themselves to just regular momos. They have started to experiment a lot with their menu and even preparation styles. Apart from the regular veg and chicken momos, there are a lot of varieties on offer. One such place that is creating a buzz lately among momo lovers in Delhi is Mokart.



Located in Lajpat Nagar 1, Mokart is being loved by people across the vicinity. What makes this place stands out from the others its variety options. From regular classic momos to fusion combinations, this place has it all. If you wish to savour on some desi goodness, then you can try kadhai chicken momos, butter chicken momos, and paneer makhni momos. The desi combo here is prepared in a gravy that is thick and flavoursome. We see you drooling already!







For some "Chin-jabi" flavours, kimchi momos, veg manchurian momos, chilly chicken momos and chilli potato momos are some great options to choose from.





If fusion is your thing, then you can go for pizza momos that come with generous toppings of cheese. Other options like chilly cheese momos, spinach and corn momos, sauteed mushroom momos, arrabiata vegetarian or non-vegetarian momos are quite a hit as well. However, their stellar delight remains to be kurkure momos. These delights are crisp on the outside and soft from inside, hence the name. Deep-fried to perfection, kurkure momos are available in both vegetarian and non-vegetarian stuffing.



You also get an option to customise the momos as per your likes and preferences. For instance, if you want to avoid fried momos and wish to go for a tandoori version instead, there's a lot on offer for you as well. Similarly, you can transform any of your favourite momos and add gravy on them as well.



So, the next time your momo cravings are at an all-time high, head to this place and satiate your hunger pangs.





What: Mokart

Where: Shop 1, E196/B, Krishna Market, Lajpat Nagar 1, New Delhi

When: 12 PM - 10 PM

Cost For Two: INR 150

Speciality: Kurkure Momos







