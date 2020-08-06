SEARCH
Try These Moong Dal Ladoos; We Bet You Won't Be Able To Stop At One!

Moong dal can be used to make a gamut of snacks, mains and even desserts!

Sushmita Sengupta  |  Updated: August 06, 2020 17:56 IST

Moong dal is a good source of both fibre and protein

Highlights
  • Moong dal is a versatile lentil
  • Moong dal desserts are a hit with everyone
  • Moong dal is a good source of fibre too

Ever raided your kitchen ingredients in search of that one ingredient that could help put those hunger pangs to rest? For us, that search often ends on Moong dal. Why, you ask? Because, moong dal is very filling. Moong dal is a good source of both fibre and protein that helps induce satiety, perhaps that's why it is quite a hit among fitness enthusiasts. Another reason why we adore moong is because of its versatility. Moong dal can be used to make a gamut of snacks, mains and even desserts! Moong dal halwa, moong dal barfi and even moong dal ladoo, all of these could be prepared with a handful of yellow lentil.

(Also Read: 

0r6buh2
Moong dal ladoos are very easy to make at home

To make moong dal ladoo, you would need a moong dal mix made with a combination of the lentil, sugar and a few assorted spices. Mould it together in the shape of ladoo, allow it to rest and you are done. Here's a recipe that may help.

(Also Read: )

How To Make Moong Dal Ladoo:

Ingredients

2 cups of moong dal

Half cup of melted ghee

1 tsp of cardamom powder

1 cup powdered sugar or bhoora

2 tbsp almonds, finely chopped

Recipe:

1. Take a pan and dry roast moong dal on low flame for about 20 minutes. Let it cool.

2. Take a blender, add the roasted moong dal and blend until you get a fine powder.

3. Now take a pan and add the moong dal and then add some ghee and roast it on low flame for about 10-12 minutes until the mixture starts to turn golden brown and you can smell the amazing aroma of ghee.

4. To this mixture, add sugar and cardamom powder, and mix again.

5. Add the almonds. Keep mixing until the mixture starts to become a little crumbly and flour like.

6. Put off the heat, transfer the mixture in a bowl. Let it cool a bit. With the use of your hand, start rolling the ladoos. Let it set for 15 minutes. Enjoy.

Try making the ladoos at home and let us know how you liked it in the comments section below!

Comments

Tags:  Moong DalMoong Dal LadooMoong Dal Dessert
