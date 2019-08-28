Watch: How To Make Street-Style Moong Dal Pakoda At Home (Recipe Video)

Moong Dal Pakoda Recipe

Indians and their love affair with moong dal needs no introduction. Moong dal is seen in various Indian preparations, be it delicious dal preparations, chila, halwas, papad, barfis, or soups. But there is one such stellar moong dal delight that has a huge fan following in north India - moong dal pakoda. Prepared using green gram dal (also known as dhuli moong dal) and green chillis, these delicious bite-sized snacks are sold on streets of Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and even Madhya Pradesh.





Popularly known as Ram ladoos in Delhi and U.P., moong dal pakodas are best paired with chopped radish, pudina (mint) chutney and onion rings. Since during monsoon, we often avoid eating outside, especially from road-side dhabas and vendors, you may want to skip eating ram ladoos or moong dal pakodas from all such places. But fret not! The good news is that now you don't have to go to those small stalls to eat these delish delights. You can prepare them at home without putting much effort. Now, if that doesn't make the foodie in you slurp instantly, then we don't know what will!





Here's a moong dal pakoda recipe shared by famous YouTube chef Alpa Modi on her channel 'Something's Cooking With Alpa'. This moong dal recipe is easy-to-prepare and can be savoured with tea or coffee in the evening. So, without further ado, try making these pakodas at home and share your experience with us in the comments section below.





