Try This 3-Ingredient Dahi Chura Gur Recipe To Satisfy Your Sweet Tooth (Recipe Inside)

Highlights India has a host of sweet delicacies that are enough to satiate us

Dahi chora gur is one such dish that is quick, easy and tempting

A dish from Bihar, dahi choora gur is a wholesome morning staple

Do you also like to indulge in something decadent and sweet at the wee hours of the day? High five; we have something in common! Giving in to those sweet cravings can be one of the most satiating things (that most of us regret it later though). Be it a big bite of sinful chocolate cake or a box full of kaju katli, we all love such sweet meats that we cannot resist. And Indian cuisine is full of such sweet delights that we bet you'll be spoilt for choice.





Be it puran poli from Maharashtra, rasgulla from Kolkata, Agra ka petha or Mysore pak from the south, just the names are enough to tickle the sweet tooth in us. There is one dessert from Bihar that is not just delicious but is also healthy - dahi choora gur. It is one such dessert that is simple to prepare yet exquisite to look at. With just about three ingredients and a few minutes in the kitchen, one can relish this rich and delicious dish at any time of the day.





Dahi choora gur is a prominent breakfast dish in Bihari cuisine, more so for its significance during the festival of Makar Sankranti. So much is the passion that while greeting "Happy Makar Sankranti" in Bihar, it is usual to also greet by saying "Happy dahi choora".







Now, if you think that it might involve a whole lot of preps and cooking, let us tell you that this dish requires absolutely zero cooking. Yes, you read that right; putting together a dish of dahi choora gur can easily be the one of the easiest thing in the world. Curd, flattened rice (poha) and jaggery/honey tossed together and voila! You have a breakfast staple from Bihar that is so healthy and wholesome you would crave it every day.





Just mix the ingredients together and eat it just like any other bowl of goodness. Find the recipe of dahi choora gur here. Try it at home and let us know how you liked it in the comments section below.







