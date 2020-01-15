Makar Sankranti 2020: What Is The Significance Of Having Khichdi On This Festival (With Khichdi Recipes)

Khichdi is one of the most staple foods eaten during Makar Sankranti 2020. Here's why its so important!

Makar Sankranti is one among many harvest festivals being celebrated in the country today. On Makar Sankranti 2020, we eat traditional foods and sweets such as sesame ladoos and peanut chikkis. But did you know that one of the important foods that the festival is celebrated with is the simple, humble khichdi? In fact, the humble khichdi is so integral to the festivities that Makar Sankranti is alternatively called 'Khichdi' in some regions of the country. So, what is the significance of khichdi during the festival and how is it relevant? Here's all you need to know!





Khichdi is one of the most basic dishes eaten on the festival.

Why Is Khichdi Made On Makar Sankranti?

Khichdi is one of the most basic dishes cooked in any household. The classic dish made up of a combination of rice and lentils with very little spices is quintessential to the Indian diet. The dish is also easily to cook and requires only a single pot for cooking the broth. It is, thus, a tradition to eat Khichdi during the festival of Makar Sankranti.

Mythological Significance

The alternative name of the festival 'Khichdi' originates from the state of Uttar Pradesh. The staple khichdi made up of rice and lentils is actually supposed to be the favourite food of the Hindu god Gorakshnath, whose idol is installed in a temple in Gorakhanth. The deity is served khichdi as an offering on the day of Makar Sankranti. Devotees throng the temple and offer the Lord rice, lentils and haldi and seek blessings for a prosperous harvest year ahead. Khichdi is then served to all the devotees present at the temple as a 'prasada' or blessing from god.





Cultural Significance

Since the dish is cooked in a single pot, it is symbolic of unity. Further, freshly harvested rice and lentils are used to cook up this Makar Sankranti special dish. This means that it signifies the process of life and regeneration that further indicates the beginning of the new harvest year.





Health Reasons To Eat Khichdi

The best thing about khichdi is the fact that it is one of the simplest dishes to digest. Apart from being light on the stomach, khichdi is relevant to the season in which Makar Sankranti is celebrated. The temperature during the season fluctuates from being chilling cold to surprisingly lukewarm, which may lead to vulnerable health conditions. Khichdi is the perfect dish to satiate the appetite and provide the body with much-needed nutrition too.





(Also Read: Khichdi: What Makes It The Ultimate Indian Comfort Food?)





Khichdi is essential to every household for its nutritional value.

Types Of Khichdi You Can Prepare On Makar Sankranti

Even though khichdi is a seemingly simple dish, the variations and possibilities in khichdi are endless. Various grains such as bajra, millet and jowar can be used to make khichdi as can innumerable lentils. Spices and vegetables can also be added to the dish to make it more colourful. There is no one particular type of khichdi that is cooked on Makar Sankranti.





Best Khichdi Recipes:

What better way to celebrate the festival than cook up this delicious delicacy in your own kitchen! Here are a few unique recipes that you can try on Makar Sankranti 2020:





1. Sabudana Khichdi





Traditionally made during Navratras, this recipe is a winner for all seasons. Click here to know the recipe.





2. Palak Dal Khichdi





This simple recipe is a heaven for the fitness conscious. Find the recipe here.





3. Oats Khichdi





Who knew oats could be so versatile? This oats khichdi recipe will win your heart with its delicious taste.





4. Aloo Ki Khichdi





Potato in a khichdi, is that even a thing? Well, according to our recipe, it is!





5. Bajre Ki Khichdi





The khichdi recipe got a whole lot fortified with this bajra and moong dal recipe.





6. Khilli Hui 3-Dal Khichdi





Imagine three dals in a single khichdi, could there be anything more nutritious? Find out how to make it here.





Happy Makar Sankranti 2020 to all our readers!









