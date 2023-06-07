Roti is an integral part of Indian food that completes an Indian thali. There is no shortage of variety in Indian cuisine, whether it's curry, vegetables, or roti - there are always plenty of options to impress us. Kulcha, an Indian bread, is something we all love to eat. It pairs best with chole, but you can also enjoy it with any other vegetable or curry. There are so many variations of kulcha that you can't resist trying them. Plain Kulcha, Amritsari Kulcha, and Nutri Kulcha are some popular examples. Here, we bring you a delicious recipe for stuffed paneer kulcha, which can be a great addition to this list. The best thing about this recipe is that you can easily make it at home without any hassle.





Many Indians love to eat kulcha, and many of you may be ordering it at your favourite restaurant. Even though packaged kulchas from different brands are available in the market these days, the taste of a homemade dish is always different. The special thing about Paneer Stuffed Kulcha is that it is made without an oven and yeast, using simple ingredients that are readily available in your kitchen. This recipe for Paneer Stuffed Kulcha has been posted by YouTuber Chef Parul on her YouTube channel 'Cook with Parul,' and you can follow it step by step.

To make Homemade Paneer Stuffed Kulcha, all you have to do is take a vessel and add all-purpose flour, baking powder, salt, curd, sugar, and salt. Mix everything well. After that, knead the dough with lukewarm water until it becomes pliable. Set the dough aside to let it become fluffy. In the meantime, you can prepare the stuffing. Heat oil in a pan, then add finely chopped onion, green chillies, capsicum, and carrots. Cook for a few seconds, and then add spices and salt according to taste. Add grated paneer and cook for 30 seconds before turning off the heat. Now, take the dough and knead it once again. Divide it into balls and make a bowl shape using your hands. Fill the stuffing into the bowl and roll it gently, and cook from both sides. You can watch the video below for the complete recipe.











Watch the video here to make Paneer Stuffed Kulcha:



