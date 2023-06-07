Are you trying to eat more healthy foods? Are you finding it hard to stick to your diet goals? Are you struggling with cravings you cannot satisfy? We've all been there! Trying to follow a healthy diet can be difficult. But you can make it easier for yourself by being strategic. Healthy foods do not have to be bland and boring. In fact, spices themselves can greatly benefit your body. Now, if you're looking for delicious and wholesome foods to add to your diet, then we recommend bhel. Yes! If you choose the right ingredients, bhel can actually be good for your health. The only element with a low nutritional value is sev (which is fried), but its quantity can be kept under control. You can make different types of bhel at home, with or without sev and murmura.

Here Are 6 Healthy And Easy Bhel Recipes You Must Try:

1. Makhana Bhel

Makhana (fox nuts or lotus seeds) come with a variety of health benefits. They are high in protein, magnesium and other essential nutrients. Makhana also has a low glycaemic index as well as calorie count. If you want to enjoy them in a different way, you should opt for a flavourful and nutritious makhana bhel. Simply toss roasted fox nuts with peanuts, potato, lemon juice and spices. Click here for the complete recipe.

2. Corn Bhel

Use boiled corn to make a unique type of chatpata bhel. Photo Credit: Pixabay

If you're looking for a bhel that is distinctively juicy and refreshing, you should choose corn bhel. This lightly spicy bhel contains the goodness of corn, onions and potato mixed with a tamarind-coriander chutney and topped with sev. This easy-to-make corn bhel is packed with flavours you are sure to love and can be enjoyed guilt-free. Find the full recipe here.

3. Poha Bhel

Mix poha chivda with other simple ingredients to make poha bhel.

Take your regular poha chivda to the next level by using it as the base for this wholesome poha bhel. You can make the chivda itself at home and ensure only healthy ingredients are used. Watch the recipe video here. As for the bhel, a special tadka is prepared and poured over an onion-coconut mixture. This is then combined with the poha chivda. Sounds yummy, doesn't it? Here's the complete recipe.

4. Classic Bhel Puri

Bhel puri is a popular street food and you may wonder how it can be called "healthy." The truth is, homemade bhel puri is full of vitamins, minerals and nutrients that can benefit you. As long as you limit the use of fried sev and papdi, you can even enjoy it on a weight loss diet. Don't believe us? Click here to read the nutritionist-approved pointers. Classic bhel is made using murmura, peanuts, potato, onion, etc. mixed with imli/date chutney and hari chutney. Find the full recipe here.

5. Egg Bhel

Mix regular bhel with boiled egg to get a protein-rich snack option

An interesting way to give a nutritious twist to bhel is by adding a boiled egg to it. Doing so enriches the protein content of the dish and this unconventional fusion is every bit delicious too. All you have to do is mix slices of boiled eggs with regular bhel puri. The murmura, chopped veggies, peanuts and spices used actually go quite well with the eggs! Click here for the step-by-step recipe.

6. Mixed Millet Bhel

Millets is the keyword currently trending in the world of nutrition. Millets boast several health benefits and can be added to your diet in different ways. If you want to make something impressive with them, you must try this mixed millet bhel puri. Ragi flakes, mixed millet flakes and poha are combined with chopped veggies, spices and other aromatic ingredients to make this special bhel puri. Don't forget to add some freshly made green chutney for extra flavour! Find the complete recipe here.





Which of these recipes are you going to try first? Let us know in the comments below.

