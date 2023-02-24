The festival of colours is around the corner. Holi is a big festival which is celebrated with great enthusiasm in India. This year, Holi will be celebrated on March 8, 2023. The festival sees lots of colours, water balloons, water guns, singing and dancing all across India. Holi is celebrated in different ways in different regions. However, there is one thing that remains common in all the celebrations, and that is food. Any festival in India is considered incomplete without delicious dishes. Many savoury and sweet dishes are prepared on the occasion of Holi. Kanji vada, gujiya, thandai, namakpara, mathari and more such mouth-watering snacks are prepared in Indian households before the festival. But dahi bhalla is one of the most favourite dishes that everyone enjoys.





We never say no to our all-time favourite chaat. Dahi bhalla is a yogurt-based chaat, which is served with sweet and spicy chutney and spongy bhallas, seasoned with chaat masala and roasted cumin powder. Traditionally, bhallas are deep fried, but today we are going to share a no-oil dahi bhalla recipe, which is posted by vlogger Parul on her YouTube channel ‘Cook With Parul'.

By the way, the process of making dahi bhalla has been kept the same, but instead of frying in oil, they have been cooked in steam. In this recipe, idli maker has been used to steam the bhallas.





Here're Some Tips To Make Soft And Spongy Bhallas:

1. Take urad dal and yellow moong dal and soak them for 3 to 4 hours. Drain the water and blend it to make smooth paste.





2. Pour the mixture in a big bowl and add some salt to it. Whip the batter to make it fluffy.





3. Remember to beat the batter while rotating it in one direction.





4. After whipping the batter, take an idli stand and grease with some oil.





5. Pour the batter into the idli maker with the help of a spoon.





6. Now place the stand in the steamer and close the lid.





7. 15 minutes later, open the lid and check the bhallas with a toothpick. If the toothpick comes clean, then switch off the gas.





8. Take out the bhallas from the idli maker and place them on a serving plate. Pour some yogurt and chutney. Garnish with red chili powder, roasted cumin powder and chaat masala.





9. No-oil dahi bhalla is ready to serve!

Watch the full video here for healthy dahi bhalla.