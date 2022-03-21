Being a desi foodie has its own benefits! While we got to enjoy the season best with gajar ka halwa and matar samosa in winter, the transition towards the summer months is adorned with many tangy and chilled delicacies that make the heat a tad bit bearable. Fruit juices and chaas are our go-to drinks in the coming months and pairing these drinks with a chatpata chaat can never go out of fashion! If you are one of the ever-loyal fans of desi street foods, you know that India's obsession with chaat needs no introduction. From the famous Delhi ki aloo chaat to bhel puri from Mumbai, the many varieties of the humble dish are spread throughout the country. While you might be tempted to give in and go for the street-style fried and greasy varieties, we have a much healthier and easier list of recipes waiting for you. Here are 5 healthy and quick chaat recipes that you can make at home to sate your craving while also keeping a check on your diet and fitness.

Chaats are loved by all.

5 Healthy Chaat Recipes Under 15 Mins:

With the mango season almost here, there is no better time to enjoy the sweet and savoury mix of flavours this dish holds than right now. Give your chaat a healthy twist that is high on protein and doesn't compromise on taste. The right ratio between sweet and spicy makes it difficult to resist this aam chana chaat. The mangoes give a sweet touch to the salad making it a summer specialty. Try it out this summer, click here for the recipe.

2. Sprouts Chaat:

Protein-rich and extremely nutritious, sprouts are a must-addition to the list of healthy foods that experts and nutritionists swear by. Easy to make, sprouts can be used in many different recipes. But, if you are craving a tangy chaat, this recipe right here just might be the perfect fit for the day. Here is how you can make the chatpata sprouts chaat at home.





3. Broccoli Chaat:

Made using cooked masoor dal, rajma, boiled potatoes, onions, bean sprouts, and broccoli florets, this chaat recipe is quite high in protein content, which would further help induce a feeling of satiety and keep your energy levels up. Perfect healthy day meal for when you don't want to toil too much in the kitchen - here is how you can make this broccoli chaat at home.

Chaat can be both healthy and delicious.

4. Anda Chana Chaat:

A wholesome, zesty, flavourful, quick, and easy chaat recipe brimming with the goodness of eggs and chickpea! This filling recipe is as easy as it can be. All you require are some soaked and cooked chickpeas and boiled eggs. Mix the ingredients together, and adjust the spice level according to your preference. Sprinkle fresh coriander and munch away the weekday blues. Click here for the recipe.

5. Three Beans Chaat:

An extraordinary chaat with the goodness of not one but three types of beans. Hearty and healthy, this recipe can be whipped up in a matter of minutes to accompany your evening tea or for a quick mid-day snack. Kidney beans, chickpeas, and green beans are tossed with boiled potatoes, tomatoes, cucumber and drizzled with a light dressing of olive oil, chaat masala, and tangy lemon juice. Here is how you can prepare the three beans chaat at home.





There you have it, 5 quick and healthy chaat recipes to sate your cravings. Which one are you trying first? Let us know in the comments below.