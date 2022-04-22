The moment we think of Iftar, we are instantly transported to a land of mouth-watering non-veg recipes, aromatic desserts, and dishes that define decadence. Although Iftar treats and parties feature vegetarian dishes too, it is the non-veg delicacies that steal the show every single time. Treats made with chicken, mutton, eggs, and fish seem to be a hit and we cannot help but crave them every single day. However, if you are running out of ideas for dishes to make for Iftar, worry not. Here is the recipe for some must-try Turkish kofte kebabs that you can easily make at home. Soft and flavourful mutton koftas that melt in your mouth, this Turkish recipe is sure to be the talking point on any dinner table.





(Also read: Ramadan 2022: 7 Quick And Easy Recipes For A Delicious Iftar In Under 30 Mins)

Kebabs and tikkas make delicious Iftar treats.

The Turkish kofte kebab recipe may come in different varieties. While some like enjoying it as is, some like to douse them in gravies. The recipe we bring for you has another twist to it; it is wrapped in thin strips of different vegetables. The recipe calls for zucchini and eggplant wrap for the kofte, however, you are free to skip the step if the ingredients are not available to you. The kebabs are extremely delicious, juicy, and tender and can be served with rice, paratha, or as is. Interested to try it out? Here is the recipe for you.

How To Make Turkish Kofte Kebab: Turkish Kofte Kebab Recipe

For the kofta, mix together minced meat, bread crumbs, milk, and other ingredients in a bowl. Take a portion of the mix and shape it into tiny barrels or small disc according to your preference. Shallow fry and keep aside. If you want, you can prepare rich tomatoes and onion-based gravy to serve with the kofta or you can skip this step too.





For the vegetable wraps, all you need to do is slice zucchini and eggplants into thin pieces and sprinkle some salt on top of them. Sear in a pan until they change colour and then take off the heat.





Now for assembling the dish, take a zucchini or eggplant slice and wrap it around the kofta. Garnish some with the tomato gravy or pair with delicious dips.





Sounds delicious, doesn't it? Will you be trying the recipe soon? Let us know in the comments below.