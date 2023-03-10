They say vegan is a lifestyle choice not just a fad. People all over the world are turning to plant-based eating for health concerns or to protect the environment. And there are some who want to contribute to preventing animal cruelty. Whatever your reason is, your palate would always desire a delicious meal. Thankfully, there are plenty of options in Delhi to get your vegan fix with good taste. We have listed down some of the really popular and good places to eat or order your favourite vegan meals, desserts or drinks. Check it out:

Here're Best Places In Delhi For Vegan Food And Drinks:

Greenr Cafe

This vegetarian cafe has caught the fancy of Delhiites with its delicious plant-based food, cosy atmosphere, nature-filled decor and peppy music. The garden vegetable pizza, bean nachos, spaghetti and desserts are to die for.





Where: N 11, 1st Floor, N Block Market, Greater Kailash 1

When: 12:30pm - 10pm

Cost: INR 1400 for two people (approx.)

The Imperial Patisserie

The Imperial Patisserie presents the "Finest Vegan Cake in the Country" with seamless layers of Chocolate and Apricot blended with Biscoff and Caramel, crafted by Pastry Chef Rajesh Gupta. Designed for vegan lovers, the cake has no dairy derivative and is a perfect choice for people who prefer chocolate over anything else, to satiate their sweet cravings. The Vegan Chocolate Cake features home-made dried apricot preserve with hand-picked vegan dark chocolate to make a perfect concoction, for every occasion.





Where: The Imperial New Delhi, Janpath

Cost: INR 2950+taxes for 1 kg cake

Rose Cafe

Rose cafe is the go-to place for a quick coffee and meal session with friends or colleagues. The pretty eatery with its homely vibe invites everyone, including vegan people. Their vegan menu offers a variety of foods like pasta, sandwiches, pumpkin salad and desserts like vegan banana cake, which we love.





Where: 264, Ground Floor, Westend Marg, Saidullajab, Lado Sarai

When: 12noon - 9pm

Cost: INR 1,700 for two people (approx.)





One8Commune

This year, one8 Commune began a flavourful journey with the launch of their new menu, curated by Chef Pawan Bisht. One of the main highlights is the accessibility of vegetarian choices which focuses on health without compromising on the flavors. The chef's curations see the use of millets, grains, and superfoods, while also introducing options for vegan lovers. The modern touch to the regional cuisines has also been introduced in dishes like Cauliflower 65 Gravy, Signature Black Chicken, Truffle Flavoured Broken Wheat Haleem amongst others.





Where: All outlets in Delhi/NCR





People Of Tomorrow

Nestled in the ever-bustling Dhan Mill of Chattarpur, People Of Tomorrow is an all-vegan restaurant with plenty of options. Visit the eatery after an indulgent shopping escapade and don't forget to try Tofu Tacos, Farm Fresh Pizza, Burrito Bowl and Chocolate Tart.





Where: Shed 33, Khasra 287, 288/1 & 288/2, Dhan Mill Compound, Chhatarpur

When: 12noon - 11pm

Cost: 1,800 for two people (approx.)

V Are Vegan

Ambrosia Hospitality has launched a range of vegan ice creams and desserts, called V Are Vegan. The brand specialises in Ice Creams, Ice Cream Cakes, Cookies and Shakes in different sizes and packaging. All the products at V are Vegan are not only vegan but also gluten free too. There is no refined sugar added to the products, the ice creams, ice cream cakes and shakes are sweetened with a sweetener called birch sugar which is a natural sweetener. They deliver across Delhi NCR through their website and various delivery services.

Green Mantis

This plant-based restaurant stands out among the bevy of eateries in Khan Market. Vegan food that tastes delicious as well - plus the variety of unique options on the menu is another attraction. Do try their Korean dumplings, Tempura asparagus roll, and interesting cocktails.





Have a veganfull eating experience at these places.