We all are impressed by the popularity of chaat, there is hardly anyone whose mouth does not start watering on hearing the name of chaat. In every state of India, we can easily find a famous chaat to tempt us, whether it is the aloo chaat of Delhi or the tomato chaat of Banaras the list of chaat recipes is endless. Aloo Chaat, Papdi Chaat, Raj Kachori, and Dahi Bhalla Chaat are some popular examples of it that people like to eat. The combination of boiled chopped potatoes, spices, and chutney makes a chaat recipe dish complete.





Introducing Katori Chaat: A Spicy Twist to Tantalize Your Taste Buds

Here we are going to include such one unique chaat recipe in your favourite chaat list which will definitely win your heart with its tangy taste. This chaat is called Katori Chaat. Katori Chaat is bowl-shaped in appearance, it is also called Tokri Chaat. This is a spicy chaat recipe that will completely change your taste buds. This chaat is served by stuffing a mixture of potatoes, black gram, spices, green chutney, tamarind chutney, and curd inside a deep-fried bowl made of flour batter.





How To Make Katori Chaat At Home:







A. Crafting the Perfect Katori:











You must be wondering how a katori (bowl) can be made from maida. So, for this, first, you have to make a batter by mixing salt, carom seeds, and salt as per taste in a cup of all-purpose flour, then let the batter rest for some time. Meanwhile, heat the oil in a pan. Now, check the batter, take a ladle and put it in this hot oil and heat it and coat the back part of the ladle with batter, and then holding the ladle in the hot oil, fry the bowl until it becomes crispy. Similarly, you have to prepare other bowls.











B. Assembling the Flavors:











It is time to assemble all the things. Mix all the things in a bowl and put them in the prepared bowl and garnish with curd, chutney, sev, and pomegranate seeds.





Watch The Full Recipe For Full Katori Chaat Here:







This wonderful recipe of Katori Chaat has been posted by YouTuber Chef Cook with Reshu on his YouTube channel. If you want to feed your family something special this weekend, then believe me, nothing can be better than this Katori chaat. Now you are a true chaat lover then you would like to try it again and again.



