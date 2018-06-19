Up The Flavour Quotient Of These Regular Dishes With Schezwan Sauce

Schezwan sauce can elevate flavours of many dishes
There are times when we end up preparing something in the kitchen that turns out to be bland or uninteresting. We often try to make up for it by adding a variety of masalas in the same, however, nothing really works. If you've also fallen prey to the same thing, fret not, we've got you covered. In order to make your already cooked dish more interesting and flavoursome, there is one secret ingredient that can come to great help - schezwan sauce. Yes, you read that right! Loaded with garlic, schezwan sauce is filled with flavours and has got just the right amount of spice and tanginess in it. You can use schezwan sauce to up the flavours of almost any dish you feel like.
If you have leftover idlis and don't know what to do with them, then bring schezwan sauce to your rescue. Just cut the idlis in bite-sized pieces and saute them in a pan. Add 1-2 tablespoons of schezwan sauce in the pan and give the mixture a nice stir. You can savour schezwan idli as a tea-time snack. Try it.
If your parathas are ready but you do not have any sabzi to pair them with, then schezwan sauce will come to great help. Just spread a tablespoon of the sauce on the paratha and spread it evenly. Roll it and enjoy the flavours of the same.
In Rice
To up the flavour quotient of the leftover rice from last night's dinner, all you need is schezwan sauce. Just transfer the cooked rice in a pan and saute it for 1-2 minutes. Add 1-2 tablespoons of schezwan sauce in it and mix it thoroughly. Add salt, pepper and chaat masala in it and your schezwan rice is ready to be served and savoured.
Sandwiches are the only go-to snack options when one is pressed for time. If you have the mixture ready, all you have to do is to stuff it inside two bread slices and toast them. Be it potato, paneer, or chicken, schezwan sauce goes well with everything. Just add little portion of the same in the any stuffing or mixture and make sandwiches out of the same.
In Noodles
CommentsIf you happen to be a garlic lover and love everything garlicky, then you just cannot miss out on schezwan sauce while making noodles. Noodles taste the best when there is a touch of garlic in it and schezwan sauce stands perfect for it.