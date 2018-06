Up The Flavour Quotient Of These Regular Dishes With Schezwan Sauce

Highlights Schezwan sauce can elevate flavours of many dishes

Loaded with garlic, schezwan sauce is filled with flavours

It has got just the right amount of spice and tanginess in it

Here's a list of 5 quirky ways in which you can use schezwan sauce:

A post shared by GingerBox (@gingerbox_01) on Jan 6, 2018 at 10:51pm PST

A post shared by Rahul J Oak (@oaktree316) on Feb 4, 2018 at 11:01pm PST

A post shared by Meet Bafna (@foodcrobatics) on Mar 12, 2018 at 8:23am PDT

If you have leftover idlis and don't know what to do with them, then bring schezwan sauce to your rescue. Just cut the idlis in bite-sized pieces and saute them in a pan. Add 1-2 tablespoons of schezwan sauce in the pan and give the mixture a nice stir. You can savour schezwan idli as a tea-time snack. Try it.To up the flavour quotient of the leftover rice from last night's dinner, all you need is schezwan sauce. Just transfer the cooked rice in a pan and saute it for 1-2 minutes. Add 1-2 tablespoons of schezwan sauce in it and mix it thoroughly. Add salt, pepper and chaat masala in it and your schezwan rice is ready to be served and savoured.Sandwiches are the only go-to snack options when one is pressed for time. If you have the mixture ready, all you have to do is to stuff it inside two bread slices and toast them. Be it potato, paneer, or chicken, schezwan sauce goes well with everything. Just add little portion of the same in the any stuffing or mixture and make sandwiches out of the same. If you happen to be a garlic lover and love everything garlicky, then you just cannot miss out on schezwan sauce while making noodles. Noodles taste the best when there is a touch of garlic in it and schezwan sauce stands perfect for it.Now, that we have shared with you some interesting ways to use this delicious sauce, experiment with your culinary skills and make the boring dishes more flavourful and appetising.