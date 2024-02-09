Valentine's Day is almost here, and there's an aura of love all around. On this day, which is celebrated on February 14 every year, people express their feelings for their loved ones in different ways. It could be a special gift, a dinner date, or perhaps a dish that you prepare for them. This year, how about making the celebrations sweeter by whipping up delicious homemade cookies? We have found the perfect recipe for the occasion: heart-shaped thumbprint cookies. They are incredibly delicious and easy to make, and you don't need to be a pro baker to give this recipe a try. What's more, if you buy the ingredients from MORE using the NDTV Big Bonus App, you will receive gift coupons on your purchases and up to 20% in rewards on the app. Download the NDTV Big Bonus App from the App Store or Google Play, register on the app, and link your bank cards to earn these rewards. Don't worry; linking your credit and debit cards to the app is completely secure, so make the most of your order while earning.

Photo Credit: Istock

Here Are The 5 Ingredients You'll Need To Make Heart-Shaped Thumbprint Cookies:

1. Butter

Butter helps make the cookies rich and gives them a melt-in-the-mouth texture. You can use regular salted butter for this purpose. It needs to be mixed nicely with sugar in a bowl before proceeding with the rest of the recipe.

2. Sugar

Sugar is what gives these cookies their sweet flavour. For best results, consider using the usual granulated sugar or icing sugar. Both work well when mixed well with the butter, giving you a delightful taste. You can even save some for dusting the cookies at the end.

3. Egg

After mixing butter and sugar, the next ingredient you need to add is eggs. You just need to add the egg yolk, not the white. It helps in binding all the ingredients together and gives the cookies a nice texture. Make sure to add some vanilla extract along with it.

4. All-Purpose Flour

Once all the wet ingredients are combined, begin adding the all-purpose flour (maida) in small quantities. Use a sieve to incorporate it into the batter, as this will prevent any large lumps from forming. Mix well before pouring it into the baking tray.

5. Strawberry Jam

These thumbprint cookies have strawberry jam as the filling. To make the thumb impression, simply press your thumb into the cookie dough after flattening it on the baking tray. Do it at a 45-degree angle to create a heart shape, and then fill it with strawberry jam.

Happy Valentine's Day 2024!





