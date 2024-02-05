Snack time is something we all look forward to. While it's always exciting to try out new snacks, there are some old, comforting ones that we can never get tired of eating. One such classic example is that of patties. Its crispy and flaky exterior and soft interior are what make it so loved. Patties make for a delicious companion to our evening cup of chai and are something you can never say no to. If you've been craving patties lately, here's an amazing opportunity where you can earn rewards as you savour them. Wondering how? All you have to do is buy them from Mithaas using the NDTV Big Bonus App, and you will receive gift coupons on your purchases and up to 10% in rewards on the app. Download the NDTV Big Bonus App from the App Store or Google Play, register on the app, and link your bank cards to earn these rewards. Don't worry; linking your credit and debit cards to the app is completely secure, so make the most of your order while earning.

Also Read: Stay Cosy This Winter With These Comfort Foods And Save Big Via NDTV Big Bonus App. See How

Here Are 3 Delicious Patties You Must Try For Your Snack Session:

1. Aloo Patties

Aloo patties are the most popular variety of patties. The stuffing includes a masaledaar aloo filling that is sure to tantalise your taste buds. Its outer layer has a perfect golden brown colour with an irresistible crunch. Pair with pudina chutney or ketchup and enjoy!

2. Paneer Patties

If you're a paneer lover, these paneer patties are an ideal choice for you. The filling features crumbled paneer flavoured with a blend of different spices. It also includes vegetables like carrots and peas, which add texture to it. It's the perfect snack for your evening chai.

3. Mushroom Patties

In the mood for something completely different? Consider giving these mushroom patties a try. They are packed with exciting flavours and provide a satisfying crunch with every bite. Serve them with a spicy sauce or any dip of your choice.

Also Read: Now Enjoy Mouth-Watering Fish Curries And Reap Rewards. How? With NDTV Big Bonus App





Enjoy these mouth-watering patties from Mithaas and make your tea time special. Just download the NDTV Big Bonus App from the App Store or Google Play, register on the app, and link your bank cards to collect up to 10% in rewards and discount coupons while you shop. You just need to spend a minimum amount to earn these rewards. Once you link your cards to the app, you will increase your vINR balance whenever you use the same cards. The rewards you get with the NDTV Big Bonus are over and above any amount you receive from any credit card or bank rewards program. This vINR balance can be used to shop at any of the brands listed on the app.





Disclaimer: NDTV Is A Media Partner Providing Certain Promotional Services To Enigmatic Smile India Rewards Private Limited For Its Application.