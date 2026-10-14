A lavish buffet full of an endless variety of sweet treats is nothing short of a dream for someone with a sweet tooth. A content creator has shared a glimpse of a modern South Korean wedding dessert buffet.

From different types of cakes to ice cream, colourful fruit bowls and much more, the spread offered a delightful mix of options to satisfy every sweet tooth. The video showed the creator taking a huge plate to accommodate all the desserts available in the buffet. He started with a slice of strawberry cake, layered with cream and fresh strawberries. He then picked two slices of lavender cake and a big spoon of tiramisu.

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The options for cakes were not over yet, as he proceeded to pick a slice of lemon cake, followed by a chocolate cake and a cup of cream brulee. After filling up his plate with the desserts, he went on to pick some ice cream. He dispensed vanilla ice cream from the machine and topped it with small watermelon cubes.

He then reached out to pick a serving of omelet. Not a savory omelet, it is a mini pancake folded over and filled with cream, chocolate, and fruits. After that, he picked some cookies, followed by a brownie cake cup.

He also had a dragon fruit cake, a pink and white dessert cup made with dragon fruit and a small bowl of tart topped with sliced kiwi and strawberries. Lastly, he picked a cup of mousse to complete his plate.

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The video instantly caught the attention of social media users. “How can you eat them all?” one curious person questioned.

“I want to attend this Korean wedding,” another said.

“Bro went wild with the ice cream,” someone else commented.

“50 Shades of Cake," an individual joked.

“My blood sugar spiked just watching this,” another added.

What do you think of the dessert spread? Would you ever try this? Let us know.