Kolkata is known for its love of rasgullas but have you ever wondered how these soft and spongy sweets are made? A video showcasing the bulk production of rasgullas at a factory went viral on the internet. The clip shared on Instagram gave a step-by-step look at how the sweet is made using an automated production process.





The process begins with a large batch of fresh chhena spread across a steel work surface. It is then fed into a specialised machine that portions and shapes the mixture into evenly sized balls. These are further processed through another machine before being collected in trays. The result is a large batch of smooth, white, uniformly shaped rasgullas.





Next, the rasgullas are transferred into large stainless-steel cooking vessels filled with bubbling sugar syrup. They are cooked in batches as workers carefully stir and monitor them. The white chhena balls gradually turn golden-brown and develop the familiar spongy texture associated with the sweet.

Once the rasgullas are ready, workers scoop them out along with the syrup and transfer them into metal containers. The next stage involves filling individual cans with the prepared sweets and syrup. The filled cans are then placed under a sealing machine, which securely closes their lids.





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The sealed containers are labelled with colourful packaging featuring pictures of rasgullas. The finished cans are stacked together, ready to be bought by customers in the city or travelling out of Kolkata.

The video has gone viral on Instagram and has sparked a discussion online. Many viewers expressed fascination with the automated rasgulla-making process and appreciated the emphasis on hygiene at every stage of production.





One user wrote, "Hygiene maintained; I love it."





Another added, "Itni safai wow AI video To Nahin Hai Na."





Someone else commented, "Thank God. They made my favourite sweet nice and clean."





Also Read: Karan Aujla Enjoys Samosas, Cappuccino Chai And Rasgullas In Kolkata Ahead Of Concert





"Handmade Rossogolla is the best; machine Rossogolla is not good," read a comment.





What do you think of this rasgulla-making process? Let us know in the comments below.